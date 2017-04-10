Everything you need to know for the 2017 Cleveland Indians home opener

CLEVELAND - Baseball season is upon us and Cleveland Indians fans are already preparing for the Home Opener on April 11. Whether you're going to the game or watching it at a local bar or restaurant in the city, we've got you covered. From places to park to the new features at Progressive field, our guide covers all the bases, pun intended.

The Indians will face the Chicago White Sox. The first pitch starts at 4:10 p.m. Organizers encourage fans to be in their seats an hour before because there are special events organized prior to the game. The Indians welcome back some Cleveland sports legends to throw the first pitches and a ring ceremony will precede the game.

The best places to park

If you're driving and parking downtown, be prepared for parking lots to fill up quickly. Closer to the stadium, fees can go up to $40 or $50. One tool visitors can use is Cleveland Parking Finder. It allows you to search the street, neighborhood and date of a specific area you want to park near.

Parking Restrictions

Effective Tuesday, April 11, from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Those parked illegally will be towed:

• East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road • East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides • Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides • Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides • Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

Do you want to avoid driving altogether and ease traffic congestion? Take the RTA. Park your car at any of the locations and ride the bus all the way into town.

Here are some tips from the RTA for a smooth and stress-free ride:

Park for free at a Rapid Station. Be sure to park legally, or you may be ticketed and towed.

Buy a $5.50 All-Day Pass for maximum convenience and value. Use the RTA CLE mobile ticketing app to purchase your ticket on your mobile device.

Or $5 cash will buy you a round-trip pass at the Brookpark, Puritas or Triskett stations, or at the Tower City Light Rail platform.

Ride the Rapid to the Tower City Station, and stroll down the 1,000 foot Walkway to Quicken Loans Arena. From there, it is a short walk outside to Progressive Field.

You can also ride the HealthLine down Euclid Avenue to Public Square. If you work Downtown, hop on a free trolley to reach Tower City.

What's new at Progressive Field

If you come hungry to the stadium, don't fret — your favorite locals eats are coming from the streets to the stadium stands. Some places such as Barrio and Fat Heads Brewery have become comfortable among the food and beer stands. The American League of Champions Cleveland Indians announced some new additions that include Market Garden Brewery, which is the 13th restaurant to join the list of popular Cleveland restaurants that include Melt Bar and Grilled and Great Lakes Brewing Co. Its home base is located on West. 25th Street in Ohio City.

New items joining the menu

Veal Parmesan Sliders (Available at Slider Dogs in Sec. 113, and Terrace Club) Handcrafted Veal Parmesan Sausage sliders from Cleveland-based Holiday Sausage, topped with marinara, parmesan snow & micro basil Nano Slider Trio (Available at Market Garden Brewery, section 133) A trio of beef sliders made up of, the Nano slider with beer mustard, beer onions, pickles and American cheese; the Tart and Tangy with spicy mayo, cole slaw, pickled onions, cheddar cheese and a balsamic reduction; and the spicy slider with spicy mayo, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and poblanos. Po’Man (Available at Great Lakes, section 107) Smoked Kielbasa, potato and cheese pierogis, sauerkraut and Dortmunder Gold Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard Grilled Asian Salmon (Available in Terrace Club) Wasabi Foam, fried rice, baby bok choy

Walking shoulder to shoulder throughout the concourse can be overwhelming if you don't know where to go. A new addition this year is the Indians ambassador program. Highly-trained staff dressed in orange shirts will have the primary job of ensuring fans are having a good time.

In the offseason, new LED lights were installed throughout Progressive Field. The new energy efficient lights will make the stadium 20 to 30 percent brighter. Why does this matter? They will reduce glare and shadows on the field, which is perfect for a great shot on social media. Use #rallytogether, #homeopener, #Indians and #news5cleveland throughout the game to be featured in our home opener coverage. There is free wifi throughout Progressive Field so charge your phones before the game!

If you need to get hyped up, even though most of Cleveland already is, check out Francisco Lindor hitting a grand slam, making it another win for the Indians against the Rangers! See you April 11, Cleveland!

