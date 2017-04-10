Nominations for Cleveland Indians Honorary Bat Girl due Wednesday

CLEVELAND - Move over bat boys, the ladies are hitting the diamond this Mother’s Day. It's all in part to Major League Baseball’s honorary bat girl program.



Each year, every major league club selects one fan who has “gone to bat against breast cancer.” If chosen, the winner will receive the VIP treatment including tickets to a game, meet and greets with the players and throwing out the first pitch.



"To me, that was really special because I did grow up an Indians fan and I loved to go to games, so to share that with my husband and son was probably the most memorable Mother’s Day ever," 2015 Indians honorary bat girl Alecia Dennis told News 5.



Nominations for this year’s honorary bat girl must be submitted online and are due by Wednesday, April 12.