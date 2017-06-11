Cavs Watch Party at The Q: Game 5 watch party tickets go on sale Saturday, June 10 at noon

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Oakland, California to take on the Golden State Warriors in game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Fans here at home can cheer on the Cavaliers and watch the game on the Humongotron from the seats of The Q.

Watch party tickets go on sale Saturday, June 10 at noon.

Tickets are $10 each and available at the box office, Cavs.com and Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations.

There is a max of six tickets per person.

Seating is general admission.

The doors at Quicken Loans Arena will open 90 minutes before tip-off on Monday. The game starts at 9 p.m. You can watch right here on News 5!

With Friday night's win, the series is 3-1, with Golden State leading.