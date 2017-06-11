Cleveland Cavaliers board plane to Oakland for game 5 vs Golden State Warriors

News 5 Staff
5:26 PM, Jun 10, 2017
5 hours ago
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to Oakland to defend the land.

The Cavs boarded their Delta plane around 2 p.m. Saturday bound for Oakland where they'll play game five against the Golden State Warriors.

A few fans waited outside the fence of Hopkins International Airport to get a glimpse of the players before they got on the plane.

Game 5 is Monday night at Oakland's Oracle Arena. You can watch all the action right here on News 5, including our Champion Charge pre- and post-game shows.