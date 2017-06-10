Cleveland Cavaliers set NBA Finals record in 1st quarter of Game 4

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers set three NBA Finals records during the first half of Game 4!

The Cavs scored 49 points against the Warriors, the most points in any quarter during an NBA Finals game in history. The Warriors scored 33 points.

In the first half, the Cavs score 86 points, the most points scored in a half in the NBA Finals.

The Cavs also set a record for the number of three-point field goals made in a half -- 13.

Going into game 4, the Warriors lead the series, 3-0.

The @cavs erupt for 49 first quarter points, the most points in a quarter in #NBAFinals history! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/W8P1kmMQKz — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2017

The record for any Finals quarter was 47, done by the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter against Boston on June 3, 1984. The previous record for a first quarter was 43 - set twice in the 1967 Finals by Philadelphia, against the San Francisco Warriors.

The Cavs had a chance for 50 in the quarter when LeBron James went to the line with 2.9 seconds left, but he came up way short on the first. It could have been worse: The Cavs missed eight free throws in the quarter.

James is on pace to become the first player to average a triple-double over an entire Finals. He's got eight points, six assists and four rebounds already.

The bad news doesn't end there for Golden State: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all have two fouls apiece already.