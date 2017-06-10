Cleveland Cavaliers set NBA Finals record in 1st quarter of Game 4

You can watch the game (if you're not already), right here on News 5.
The record for any Finals quarter was 47, done by the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter against Boston on June 3, 1984. The previous record for a first quarter was 43 - set twice in the 1967 Finals by Philadelphia, against the San Francisco Warriors.
The Cavs had a chance for 50 in the quarter when LeBron James went to the line with 2.9 seconds left, but he came up way short on the first. It could have been worse: The Cavs missed eight free throws in the quarter.
James is on pace to become the first player to average a triple-double over an entire Finals. He's got eight points, six assists and four rebounds already.
The bad news doesn't end there for Golden State: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all have two fouls apiece already.