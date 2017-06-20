Cleveland Cavaliers, General Manager David Griffin will part ways

CLEVELAND - Sources say the Cavs and general manager David Griffin will part ways. Griffin was with the Cavs for three seasons and in those years helped the Cavs win a championship title.

Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert released the following statement on Monday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and its General Manager, David Griffin, have mutually decided not to extend David’s current contract, which ends June 30, 2017. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise’s first NBA Championship. We have no announcement at this time related to new leadership of the Cavaliers basketball operations group, but we are confident our current front office will continue to aggressively explore and pursue opportunities to improve our team in the weeks ahead.

Gilbert has owned the team for 12 1/2 years.

Cavs star LeBron James endorsed Griffin to ESPN in April, saying the GM deserved a new deal.

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension

— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017