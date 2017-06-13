David West and Tristan Thompson basically kissed during Game 5 and the internet went crazy

Courtney Danser
10:50 PM, Jun 12, 2017
10:58 PM, Jun 12, 2017

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors and Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers get into an altercation after a play in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. - It started out as a fight but then it transformed into a...kiss? 

David West of the Golden State Warriors and Cavs' Tristan Thompson got uncomfortably close during an altercation in the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5.

It happened after Kyrie Irving and West crossed paths on a loose ball. West then shoved Irving, sparking an argument with Thompson. 

Somehow, the players ended locking lips and the internet went crazy with it. (Click NEXT PAGE for more)

West, Thompson and Smith were all assessed technical fouls. 

