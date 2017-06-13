David West and Tristan Thompson basically kissed during Game 5 and the internet went crazy

OAKLAND, Calif. - It started out as a fight but then it transformed into a...kiss?

David West of the Golden State Warriors and Cavs' Tristan Thompson got uncomfortably close during an altercation in the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5.

It happened after Kyrie Irving and West crossed paths on a loose ball. West then shoved Irving, sparking an argument with Thompson.

Somehow, the players ended locking lips and the internet went crazy with it.

I've been out with this guy three times, and things haven't gotten this intimate between us yet pic.twitter.com/ZdGB2dyr9i — Lauren Stevens (@YesThatLauren) June 13, 2017

when you're not really feeling it but you still want the rose pic.twitter.com/AaP9vDZrQY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 13, 2017

You naturally focus on West & Thompson.



It's when you look at the refs where the shot really gets amazing. pic.twitter.com/taqbtF5Ril — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2017

All respect for Thompson. Willing to kiss David West in the mouth to protect Kyrie. — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) June 13, 2017

Quite frankly I'd rather David West punch me in the face (again) than do this. #NBAFinals #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/q4JJjiWIN0 — Moondog (@CavsMoondog) June 13, 2017

West, Thompson and Smith were all assessed technical fouls.