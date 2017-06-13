David West and Tristan Thompson basically kissed during Game 5 and the internet went crazy

Partly Cloudy
HI: 92°
LO: 71°
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors and Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers get into an altercation after a play in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, Calif. - It started out as a fight but then it transformed into a...kiss?
David West of the Golden State Warriors and Cavs' Tristan Thompson got uncomfortably close during an altercation in the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5.
It happened after Kyrie Irving and West crossed paths on a loose ball. West then shoved Irving, sparking an argument with Thompson.
Somehow, the players ended locking lips and the internet went crazy with it. (Click NEXT PAGE for more)
I've been out with this guy three times, and things haven't gotten this intimate between us yet pic.twitter.com/ZdGB2dyr9i— Lauren Stevens (@YesThatLauren) June 13, 2017
I've been out with this guy three times, and things haven't gotten this intimate between us yet pic.twitter.com/ZdGB2dyr9i
when you're not really feeling it but you still want the rose pic.twitter.com/AaP9vDZrQY— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 13, 2017
when you're not really feeling it but you still want the rose pic.twitter.com/AaP9vDZrQY
You naturally focus on West & Thompson.
It's when you look at the refs where the shot really gets amazing. pic.twitter.com/taqbtF5Ril— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2017
You naturally focus on West & Thompson.
It's when you look at the refs where the shot really gets amazing. pic.twitter.com/taqbtF5Ril
All respect for Thompson. Willing to kiss David West in the mouth to protect Kyrie.— OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) June 13, 2017
All respect for Thompson. Willing to kiss David West in the mouth to protect Kyrie.
pic.twitter.com/5EDMhIDc1u— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2017
pic.twitter.com/5EDMhIDc1u
Quite frankly I'd rather David West punch me in the face (again) than do this. #NBAFinals #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/q4JJjiWIN0— Moondog (@CavsMoondog) June 13, 2017
Quite frankly I'd rather David West punch me in the face (again) than do this. #NBAFinals #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/q4JJjiWIN0
West, Thompson and Smith were all assessed technical fouls.