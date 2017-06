The Kardashian family has arrived in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians?

Well, they're in Cleveland.

The family was spotted Friday near East 4th Street.

Some social media users say, if the Cavs lose tonight, it'll be a result of the "Kardashian Kurse."

The whole Kardashian family is in Cleveland so you know we are taking an L tonight lol — Angela Fazio (@angela_fazio) June 9, 2017

Khloe Kardashian has been dating Cavs player Tristan Thompson for several months.

She was apparently also in town for Game 3.