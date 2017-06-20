Cleveland Browns release training camp schedule

Cleveland Browns training camp kicks off July 27 in Berea with 15 free public practices at the team’s facility.

For this season, the Browns changed the field layout and incorporated additional seating throughout the venue.

Browns fans can get prioritized access by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. The team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits.



Browns 2017 season ticket members will have an exclusive window to register for open practices from June 20-21 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on June 22.



All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2017.



On Aug. 4, FirstEnergy Stadium will host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage. Free registration for the scrimmage opens to season ticket members on June 27 and to all fans on June 29. The practice will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude with some autograph opportunities.

The schedule is as follows:

Prohibited/allowed items