Dunking J: The Cavs female dunker

CLEVELAND - LeBron James isn't the only one at the Q that can throw down a slam dunk. Jenna, also known as Dunking J, is a member of the C-Town Throwdowns. At 5-foot, 3-inches she can also throw it down.



“I think the world wants to put us all in boxed and I am an advocate of breaking those boxes and breaking boundaries,” Jenna said.



Jenna, a former gymnast, uses a trampoline to get the height needed to slam dunk. Learning to play about the rim was not an easy task.



“I laid myself out the first year,” she recalled. “I had a lot of fumbles but my teammates were really supportive.”



The effort required to learn the tricks of the trade have all been worth it.



“The fans, the feeling in the arena. It is the most alive I feel on a regular basis.”



Now she is a role model for a young girl who would like to follow in her footsteps.



“Watching little Anna going from not being able to dunk to being able to dunk was so rewarding,” she said with a smile.



Whether she is teaching or performing, Jenna takes pride in the fact that when she takes the court, she shows that she can fly above the limitations other people may have set for her.



“It is definitely a good feeling standing on that court, knowing I am the only female dunker on it and to prove to people it can be done successfully and beautifully," she said.