ESPN: Someone just paid $133,000 for two tickets to game 5

How much would you pay for seats to game 5 of the NBA Finals?

According to ESPN, citing a source with the Golden State Warriors, a season ticket holder sold two floor seats to tonight's game online for $133,000, or $66,500 a piece.

All fees were included, ESPN reports.

The Warriors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The Cavs needs to win to stay in the series.

Currently the Warriors lead the series, 3-1.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

