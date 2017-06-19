Fathers and their children celebrate Father's Day with a game of catch at the historic League Park

CLEVELAND - On Sunday fathers and their children gathered at the historic League Park in Cleveland for a game of catch.

'It is just timeless," father of two, Greg Skrocki said. "To just pass it down that simple motion of throwing a baseball whether you or a boy whether you or a girl it is just special.

Skrocki attended the event with his wife and two children.

"He was unaware we were coming here. We told him to blindfold his eyes but he really just covered them. When we showed up his face lit up. It was really exciting," his son, Daniel Skrocki said.

For the occasion, the family brought along a spectator to watch them play. In a frame, there was an old photo of Greg's father, who passed away.

"I was 15 years old at the time.(He died). He was the person that taught me the love of this game," Greg Skrocki explained. "I can’t separate baseball and my father. When I think of my father I think of baseball. When I think of baseball I think of my father."

With baseball being a passion for Greg Skrocki and his family, it's clear on Father's Day they hit a home run.