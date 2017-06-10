Cleveland Browns cut Tyvis Powell same day he throws out first pitch at Cleveland Indians game

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns have cut Tyvis Powell.

The team announced the news on Friday, the same day Powell was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Indians' game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Indians told News 5 that Powell will still throw out the first pitch at tonight's game at Progressive Field.

The Browns received Powell from the Seattle Seahawks through waivers.

"When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there," Powell tweeted Friday afternoon.

Powell attended Bedford High School in Bedford, Ohio, and Ohio State University.