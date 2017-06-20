Summer starts with 120 degree temperatures

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across the Southwest earlier this week, and they're in place until the end of the week.
While the Southwest and even parts of the West Coast bake, nearly everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains appears to be a easing into summer with some slightly cooler than average temperatures on the way.
The forecast for the rest of the season, however, appears to be toasty for the entire country.
June, July, August and even September are all trending above average temperatures in the long-term forecast models — and we're not even into the "dog days of summer."