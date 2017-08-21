Missed today's solar eclipse? Cleveland will be right at the center of the one in 2024

CLEVELAND - Did you miss Monday's Total Solar Eclipse? (Well, more like 80 percent for Northeast Ohio).

No need to worry! Cleveland will be right at the center of it all for the next eclipse in 2024.

Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024, to be exact. That's when the line of totality will go directly through our region.

The path in 2024 will look much different. It will go directly through cities like Austin, Texas; Dallas; Indianapolis; Toledo and Montreal, as well as Akron and Cleveland.

The 2024 eclipse will be relatively long, lasting about 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

