3rd man charged in connection to woman's death at Chiefs parade rally

Jackson County Prosecutors announced Thursday they've charged a third man in connection to the shooting death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday that Terry J. Young, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Detectives say surveillance video shows Young appearing to fire several times. Police also used social media posts from Young's accounts that show Young wearing the same "distinctive backpack" seen in the surveillance video.

Cell phone data reviewed by detectives also show Young's phone in the area at the time of the shooting. As part of Thursday's announcement, Peters Baker says "all involved shooters" in the incident "are in custody of adult and juvenile authorities."

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays were previously charged with second-degree murder in connection to Lopez-Galvan's death, with investigators alleging a bullet fired by Miller caused her death.

Earlier this week, the Jackson County Family Court’s Juvenile Officer announced that a 16-year-old male is facing felony unlawful use of a weapon charges. A second 16-year-old juvenile remains in custody on gun possession and resisting arrest charges.

SEE MORE: Teenager accused of firing gun at Chiefs rally may be tried as adult

"Everyone we've identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody," Peters Baker said in a release, adding that "additional charges are still expected."

Police said if anyone has information, they can contact their local police department directly — and to remain anonymous, people can contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), or by submitting the tip online.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle at Scripps News Kansas City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com