5 collectibles that may be worth more than you think

Remember Beanie Babies?

Those soft, squishy animals were all the rage during the 1990s. And while most of them are worth just a few dollars these days, some have sold for as much as $5,600.

Are there other collectibles taking up space in your attic that could put a little extra cash in your pocket? Here are five items that might be worth more than you think.

1. Legos

You read that right. Dust off your old Lego set because if you’ve got the right piece, you could be looking at some serious cash.

It makes sense when you consider the folks who are truly dedicated Lego collectors — maybe they’re just missing one or two pieces from a set they bought years ago and they want to complete their collection.

According to the website BrickLink.com, certain pieces can sell for a few hundred dollars. This red Darth Vader helmet is listed for nearly $3,000. Even a set of Boba Fett’s legs could net you nearly a grand. And if you have a complete set laying around, you’ll be happy to know that Legos outperform stocks, bonds and gold in terms of investment value.

2. Teddy Bears

You probably already know people are willing to pay a ton for old Beanie Babies, but are you familiar with Steiff bears? These are among the most valuable toy bears in the world, with some selling for thousands of dollars. Today, you can sell some Steiff teddy bears on eBay for more than of $3,000!

These bears are made from mohair and are known for their durability. The German company started making stuffed toys in 1880, but the teddy bear wasn’t born until 1902, according to the Steiff website. The bears became wildly popular because of American president Theodore Roosevelt, who earned the nickname “Teddy” after a hunting trip.

3. VHS Tapes

With Netflix and all the other streaming giants, it’s hard to remember an era of VHS tapes and VCRs. But apparently, there’s a pretty hot market for certain movies in this clunky rectangular form.

In 2011, a VHS copy of “Tales From the QuadeaD Zone” sold for nearly $700 on eBay, according to TIME. The 1987 flick is a horror story about a zombie clown from hell. Today, the tape could fetch as much as $2,000, documentary director Dan Kinem told Cracked in 2014. Adjusting for inflation, it could fetch about $2,600 in 2024 money!

If you’ve got some weird movies in a box in your basement, it may be worth your time to drag them out.

4. Ornaments

People love “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

They love it so much that they’re willing to pay good money for the “Cousin Eddie’s RV” ornament made by Hallmark in 2009. On eBay, sellers are hocking these keepsake ornaments for about $350.

This 1989 classic featuring Chevy Chase follows the Griswold family as they prepare to celebrate Christmas. Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, shows up with his family in his motor home and hilarious hijinks ensue.

5. Mid-Century Modern Furniture

Time for a visit to grandma’s house.

Collectors are looking for authentic pieces of furniture made in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. In the year 2000, a George Nakashima cabinet from 1965 sold for $20,700. Eames lounge chairs regularly sell in the four digits.

These items are more valuable, in part, because of Ikea’s rise in popularity. The Swedish furniture maker has been resurrecting pieces from the 1960s and 1970s and selling them at very low prices. “Mad Men,” the popular TV show set in a 1960s-era ad agency decked out in mid-mod design, may also have had something to do with it.

Do you have any of the items on this list — and if so, will you pop them up on eBay to see what kind of riches they’ll fetch?

