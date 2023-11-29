Buy 'A Home for the Holidays' ticket

News 5 is a proud partner of A Home for the Holidays 2023, a raffle for a brand new home with proceeds going to benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and the Home Builders Assoication Charitable and Education Foundation.

Make-A-Wish OKI grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana (OKI) is one of the largest chapters in the nation. It serves children in all 300 counties of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and receives referrals from 14 different hospitals.

The HBA Charitable & Education Foundation (HBACEF) was founded in 2012 to provide student scholarships for the construction trades and to give back to the community. Charitable donations have been made to Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Homes For Our Troops, Make-A-Wish OKI, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Over the past few months, News 5 reported on the positive impact on Make-A-Wish OKI, such as the trip of a lifetime for 4-year-old Weylon and his family to visit New Orleans and listen to jazz music.

We've also walked through the brand-new, 3,100-square-foot home in Avon that is being raffled off as part of A Home for the Holidays 2023. The home, built by Mancuso Homes of Rocky River, features four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Tours now available for Home for the Holidays' house in Avon

You can also check our a gallery of photos from inside and outside the new home here.