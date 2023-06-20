Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift adds international dates to tour

Swifties around the world may need to calm down as Taylor Swift adds international dates to The Eras Tour.

The singer-songwriter is bringing her tour to Japan, Australia, Singapore, Europe and the United Kingdom in 2024. Singer Sabrina Carpenter will be joining her on select dates.

Her tour was already set to hit Mexico in August, followed by Argentina and Brazil in the fall. But Swift surprised fans Tuesday with next year's destinations as she plans to reach even further across the globe.

Her 2024 leg of The Eras Tour will begin in Japan in February.

"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY," Swift exclaimed in all-caps on Instagram. "I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

Swift added a total of 38 new dates to next year's calendar.

Swift just closed out a record-breaking weekend on tour in her home state of Pennsylvania. The star brought in the largest crowd ever in the history of Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium on June 17. She was also the first tour to play the venue twice.

