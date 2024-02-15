Barney shares first public message in 14 years. Here's what he said

An old, purple friend wanted to ensure you had a "great big hug and a kiss from me to you" this Valentine's Day.

Barney took to social media Wednesday to share his first "Stu-u-u-pendous!" message to the public since his show, PBS' "Barney and Friends" ended 14 years ago. However, this new message seemed a bit more directed at adults, rather than at the youngsters who would typically watch and listen to his words of wisdom.

"Hi friends; it's Barney. I haven't seen some of you in a long time, but I always make sure to check in on my friends," the purple-and-green dinosaur said in the video, posted to his Instagram and TikTok. "And it seems like maybe we could all use a little reminder right now, a reminder of the super-dee-duper ability we all have to love one another and how important it is to show love towards yourself, too."

"After a long day on the playground of life, I want you to know you are seen, you are special, you are loved," Barney continued. "Isn't it nice how some things are still true even when you're all grown up?"

And although it's been a while since we had heard from him, the tyrannosaurus rex seemed to hint while concluding the video that the break from the public eye won't happen again — at least, not in the near future — saying, "Well friends, it's been stupendous to see you all, and I have a feeling I'll be seeing you again soon."

The promising ending is likely a hint at either the animated Barney preschool series that is rumored to premiere sometime this year or the upcoming live-action feature film starring Daniel Kaluuya.

Both are part of a Barney franchise relaunch Mattel, which owns the IP, announced last February, when it also debuted the dinosaur's new CGI look. Mattel said the brand's revitalization would span TV, film, YouTube, music and consumer products for both kids and adult fans.

Barney's "Love Day" message also follows the lead of other children's TV characters speaking out to an older — and possibly their former — audience.

Most recently, Elmo took to X last month to ask a seemingly innocent question: "How is everybody doing?" And the internet's widespread response was frequently "VERY not good."

Adults across the platform seemed to use the opportunity to share their feelings of existential dread with the perpetual 3-year-old, from job woes and negative political outlooks to home problems and friendship downfalls.

The post even got the attention of President Joe Biden, who — like some other respondents — saw the consensus meant people could use more love and support.

In a follow-up post, the muppet said, "Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you." And the official "Sesame Street" X account used the opportunity to share mental health resources.

On Barney's post, replies and comments leaned more toward emotional than depressed.

One person commented on his Instagram, "Barney, you were my best friend as a kid… this truly just made me cry. Thanks for everything." Another said, "You've been always here, just as close as our imagination!"

