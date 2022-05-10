6 Best Online Psychic Sites of 2022: Accurate Readings from Top-Rated Websites and Apps

Getting an online psychic reading doesn’t have to be a difficult or daunting task. There are plenty of reputable services offering horoscope readings, rune casting, tarot readings, dream analysis, and more.

While self-guided meditation, mindfulness, and worship are all proven techniques to help you discover your true self, sometimes a little extra support to show us the way needed.

And that’s where experienced (and verified) online psychics can help.

You can even find gifted psychics who can offer guidance about deeper emotional issues, challenging decisions, crossroads in your life, or simply straightforward tarot card readings about love and money.

But, not all psychics are the same.

More importantly, your situation will differ from others looking for online psychic readings, so it’s crucial to find the right psychic (and the best psychic reading service) that can offer the guidance and clarity you’re seeking.

While there are trusted, reputable websites that thoroughly screen and test their advisors, some websites will let anyone be a “psychic.”

That’s why we’ve reviewed some of the best online psychic reading websites available AND made it super clear which popular options screen psychics and which don’t.

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2022

First Look

Kasamba - Every possible love reading under the sun

Psychic Source - Compassionate mediums

AskNow - Incredibly strict psychic screening

Keen - Convenient mobile app for readings on-the-go

Oranum - LIVE streamed video readings (free to access)

Mysticsense - Accurate career readings

1. Kasamba - Best Online Psychics for Love & Heartbreak

Paradise Media

Kasamba has been one of the major players in the world of online psychic readings for over 20 years. No matter what type of problem is vexing you, Kasamba can offer you a way to deal with it. From Astrology to Tarot readings and everything in between, let the gifted psychics at Kasamba help you to see the forest beyond the trees.

If Love Is on Your Mind

Whether you’re hoping for somebody to Love, or trying to get over somebody, the experienced psychics at Kasamba possess the necessary wisdom and compassion to guide you to that healing light at the end of the tunnel.

When it comes to matters of the heart, nothing is alien to the online psychics at Kasamba. Advisors here specialize in every possible concern surrounding love:

Breakup up & divorce

Chatting & affairs

LGBTQ friendly

Marital life

Parents & children

Single & dating

Soulmate connections

Readings available

From esoteric services such as Aura Readings and the wisdom of the Kabbalah to classic tarot readings and psychic mediums, Kasamba offers more different kinds of psychic readings than just about any other site out there.

You can choose between various psychic readings online, including tarot, fortune telling, love readings, astrological and horoscope readings, dream readings, and more:

Aura readings

Crystal readings

Remote viewing

Rune casting

Soulmate connections

Career forecasts

Palm readings

Past life readings

Angel card readings

Plus, with their easy-to-navigate menu, it’s easy to schedule an online chat or phone psychic reading with whoever you’d like.

Features

You can filter your preferred psychic by cost, expertise, or how high their star rating is, which is helpful since there are over 300 advisors to choose from. You also can choose to speak to online psychics over a secure live chat, phone call, or email.

Unfortunately, Kasamba does not offer video calls. It’s a minor downside, but one you should consider if you prefer to see the person you’re interacting with.

Once you've found a psychic you like, you're able to browse through their profile to see what fields they are specific in, e.g., tarot card reading, cartomancy, crystals, and so on. Additionally, most online psychics also put a bit of themselves, and you'll also find other reviews left by previous clients.

Special Deals

If you’re new to the world of online psychic readings (and even if you’re not) finding the right advisor is always a challenge.

With that in mind, Kasamba offers you 3 free chat minutes with each new advisor you try. That way, if it turns out you’re not feeling a connection with the psychic you’ve chosen, you can end the session within 3 minutes and not be charged.

Psychic readings should be productive, fun, and affordable, and with their 3 free minutes deal, Kasamba makes that possible.

There is also a satisfaction guarantee that applies to your first reading for up to a $50 refund if you are in any way dissatisfied.

Pros

Over 20 years providing psychic readings online

Best love psychic readings on the Internet

Incredible selection of psychic readings

3 free chat minutes with each new reader you try

Free psychic reading for new users

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours for a response

Why we recommend Kasamba

With over 3 million satisfied customers, we genuinely recommend Kasamba as our number one top pick. While the site might seem a little overwhelming at first, in our opinion, it’s still a good first option for anyone looking for a reading, especially if love or heartbreak is troubling you.

All advisors are screened for authenticity and asked to provide a detailed resume highlighting their expertise and experience.

There are plenty of popular services available for those new to the psychic world, such as love readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, etc. But what’s more, Kasamba offers lesser-known psychic readings—perfect for anyone also looking to learn more deeply about themselves.

2. Psychic Source - Best Online Psychic Mediums

Paradise Media

Psychic Source is the oldest online psychic reading platform with over 30 years of experience. While they’re specifically known for their talented psychic mediums, they also offer a carefully vetted psychic team and client-focused approach that’s hard to find elsewhere.

If you’ve never dipped your toe into the waters of online psychic readings, consider Psychic Source a safe place to start. They do a lot of hand-holding to ensure that you’re comfortable with the process from start to finish.

Add to that some great customer discounts, and Psychic Source could very well be your one-stop site when it comes to getting a psychic reading online.

A Bridge to the Other Side

A psychic medium is someone who has the ability to communicate with the spirits of the dead. If you’ve experienced a loss, then perhaps one of the talented and compassionate mediums at Psychic Source can be of assistance?

With all of our attachments to the physical world, it’s easy to become worried or even fearful about the various ends that are awaiting all of us. With that in mind, perhaps the insights of a psychic medium can help you to begin to think of loss as a transition rather than an end?

There are also plenty of different psychic services, specialties, and techniques. Choose from advisors specializing in love, relationships, finance, life, and loss, among other enlightening psychic readings:

Astrology readings

Crystal readings

Reiki/healing

Angel card/tarot readings

Love psychic readings

Mediums

Career readings

Pet psychics

Finding a Psychic is Easy

Everyone that goes to a psychic website basically says the same thing, “How do I choose from all the available online psychics to find the one that’s right for me?

It turns out Psychic Source has the answer with their easy to use “Find a Psychic” tool.

After being asked a series of simple questions about everything from what you want to talk about, to what type of reading style you prefer, it will only take a few seconds for “Find a Psychic” to recommend the perfect psychic reader for you.

Features

Unlike many of the other options on our list, you can have a video call with your psychic of choice. Many people prefer this option because it lets them see who they’re talking to and build rapport quickly.

However, if you’re uncomfortable with video chats, Psychic Source offers live chat and phone readings. There are also plenty of sorting filters to help you find the right match. You can even choose your psychic’s reading style: Compassionate, Direct, Thoughtful, or Wise.

Special Deals

For all new customers, Psychic Source has a $1/minute introductory offer that comes in packages of 10, 20, and 30 minutes.

With prices for an online psychic reading on the site ranging from $4.99 to $20/minute, the $1/minute packages can offer significant savings. For instance, 20 minutes at $4.99/minute would cost approximately $100, but with the $1/minute deal, 20 minutes will only cost $20.

Pros

Experienced Psychics in every category

Readings available by phone, chat, or video

Over 30 years of experience

$1/minute introductory packages

Compassionate mediums to connect with lost loved one

Cons

Free minutes discounts for new customers only

Why we recommend Psychic Source

In our opinion, Psychic Source is a safe bet for anyone new to online psychic readings. While the design of the website itself might feel a little dated, after you take a look around, you’ll soon realize that it’s still an intuitive and easy-to-use platform.

There’s a dedicated customer care page where you can find answers to many common concerns, a live 24/7 help desk, an in-depth Articles & Media section that’s free to access, plus tutorial videos on the main page explaining how everything works.

We feel this transparency, and client-focused approach—perfect for medium readings—truly helps establish Psychic Source as a trustworthy option.

3. AskNow - Best Psychic Readers for Financial Questions

Paradise Media

When it comes to psychic readings, AskNow prides itself on having the most thoroughly screened psychic readers on the Internet. Add to that some great deals for first-time customers and 15 years of experience to back it all up, and AskNow is no doubt one of the better psychic sites on our list.

Psychic Experts on Money and Finance

AskNow is widely considered to be the premier site for psychic readings on money and finance. If you’re not sure how to make your money work better for you, or even if you’d just like to know about any possible windfalls that might be coming, consulting the online psychics at AskNow just might be something worth investing in.

Highly Screened Psychic Readers

According to the answer provided in their FAQ section, AskNow claims their psychic readers, tarot readers, psychic mediums, in fact, every reader on the site, make up the most thoroughly “screened, scrutinized, tested, and handpicked” group of psychic advisors anywhere online.

That has to make you feel comfortable, especially if you’re asking about money or finance.

Special Deals

Like a few other psychic reading sites, AskNow has introductory packages of 20 and 30 minutes for $1/minute. While it’s already been pointed out that an offer like this is a great deal and saves a lot, what makes the AskNow offer unique is that they also throw in 5 free Master Minutes as well.

It is just one of the key perks of opting for AskNow instead of other online psychic readers. If you have any worries that you feel a highly experienced psychic reader should handle, you can ask during the free five-minute session with an Elite psychic.

Pros

Introductory packages for as low as a $1/minute

5 free Master Minutes with each $1/minute package

Highly screened psychics

Experts on money and financial matters

1 free email question with a live psychic

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee is limited to $5 site credit

Why we Recommend AskNow

AskNow is perhaps one of the strictest sites when it comes to screening and vetting both new and experienced advisors that have been active on their platform for a while.

This is no doubt the reason why myself and other reviewers on the Internet consider AskNow the best online psychic reading site for all things money-related. It’s one thing to ask a psychic about how to find happiness or love, but when it comes to your hard-earned $$$, you need 100% certainty that you’re dealing with a verified, experienced Advisor.

4. Keen - Best Psychics for Spiritual and Energy Readings

Paradise Media

Boasting the largest collection of online psychics anywhere, Keen has been a mainstay in the world of Internet psychic readings for the last 20 years.

With a full range of online psychic reading services covering everything from Astrology to Mediums and Tarot readings, Keen is a site that has been one of the leaders in promoting the notion that there’s a psychic near me, wherever you are.

Psychics, Psychics Everywhere

With literally over a thousand psychics operating on their website, Keen has a reader for every need and every budget. From Astrologers and Tarot card readers to their renowned mediums who offer the best spiritual readings on the Internet, Keen has a local psychic ready for whenever you feel in the mood to have an online psychic reading.

BUT this is one of those popular psychic reading websites we mentioned that doesn’t screen psychics. That said, you can get around this. Steer clear of advisors with hardly any reviews, or bad feedback, and especially avoid profiles with NO reviews.

Totally User Friendly

While they might not screen advisors to the extent of AskNow, when it comes to assisting their customers, Keen is one of the most user-friendly sites out there. It begins right at the top of their home page with an easy-to-use search filter that lets you browse psychics based on price, type of reading, and specialty.

Like Kasamba, Keen allows you to look at many different spiritual advisors and psychics to make an informed choice. Each psychic has a small blurb about their talents, background, and method of reaching the divine.

You can even check out how long an advisor has offered their psychic services via Keen’s platform, how many readings they’ve given, and their endorsed strengths.

There is also an invaluable tutorial placed in their Advisors section titled, “Readings 101,” which thoroughly prepares you for choosing the right psychic in order to have a great reading experience.

Special Deals

It’s not easy to pick the right psychic, but Keen is there to help.

Beginning with 3 free minutes off your first reading and then a package offering 10 minutes for $1.99, Keen makes it easy for you to try out different psychic readers until you find one that’s a perfect match.

Pros

The largest network of online psychics

Easy-to-use search filter

10 minutes for $1.99 offer for new customers

3 free minutes with your first psychic reading

Best Spiritual readings online

Cons

Refunds available in site credit only

Does not screen psychics

Why we recommend Keen

In our opinion, Keen offers one of the most user-friendly psychic apps available, making it easy to get a psychic reading wherever and whenever. While the hiring process isn’t as strict as Kasamba’s, one of the massive benefits of Keen is access to over 1,700 different psychics with varying specialties.

Choose between options like spiritual cleansing, numerology, spirit guide work, and divination—which are all accessible on your phone. And like Kasamba, every advisor also has a public profile with ratings and past client reviews for everyone to see. You’re in complete control of who you choose to get a psychic reading with.

5. Oranum - Free Online Psychic Readings via LIVE Video Sessions

Paradise Media

Describing their site as an Internet spiritual community rather than just a place to get a psychic reading online, Oranum does things a little differently than their competitors. This website is home not only to Astrologers, Tarot card readers, mediums, and the like but also to anyone with a spiritual message they’d like to share.

The Video Is the Thing

Aside from their expert psychic readings, Oranum is also a site that’s concerned with creating a captivating visual environment. When you consult an Oranum advisor, you won’t be getting just a tarot reading or a psychic reading, you’ll also be the audience for a live video performance.

Each of the advisors on Oranum does their psychic readings and spiritual presentations in a colorful tableau that’s designed to attract attention.

This is clearly evident in their advisor rating system that’s based on weekly contests for the most popular psychic that week. Aside from readings, many of the advisors also do videos where they teach their craft and offer educational presentations.

Free Live Chat Room

Just like New York is known for their bagels and Hollywood for their movies, Oranum’s claim to fame is their free live chat room.

After all, it’s a brilliant idea. Each of their psychics sits there live in their own little setting and waits for someone out there to type them a free question, which they will then answer on the spot. No other site online has made it so easy to test out psychics for free until you find the right one.

Special Deals

Unfortunately there are no special deals or introductory offers on Oranum other than their Free Live Chat Room, although in the long run that alone could possibly save you more than if you accidentally invested in the wrong psychic on another site.

Pros

Free Live Chat room to test drive psychics

Best Video Readings on the Internet

Weekly contests where customers vote for the best psychic

Brand new phone app

Spiritual tutorials as well as psychic readings

Cons

Confusing “coin” payment system

No screening system that we could find

6. Mysticsense - Best Psychics for Career Readings

Paradise Media

Even though Mysticsense has the lowest overall prices of any of the psychic reading sites reviewed in this article, they are by no means inferior when it comes to quality.

With a highly screened stable of psychics specializing in psychic readings on job and career, along with a well-delineated code of ethics for both readers and customers alike, Mysticsense is a psychic reading website concerned about a secure and respectful atmosphere.

Finding a Psychic Is Quick and Easy

Simultaneously the best and most daunting thing about a site like Mysticsense is the number of talented psychics they have. Which one should you pick?

To help you sift through all the quality options on this site, Mysticsense provides a superior search filter that allows customers to narrow their search for a psychic based on a number of categories. Depending on what you want, you can select a reader based on specialties, tools, reading style, or even their status on the site.

Several Ways To Get a Reading

Even though Mysticsense is not as old or established as some of the other online psychic reading platforms we’ve looked at, the ways they provide for you to have a psychic reading put them among the leaders in this article.

Aside from the usual phone psychics, online chat, and email options provided by other psychic websites, Mysticsense is the only online psychic platform besides Oranum and Psychic Source that offers a video option.

This is major in that many psychics still feel that the best way to approximate an in-person reading is through video.

Special Deals

When you register an account with Mysticsense and make a *minimum deposit of at least $10, you become eligible to receive 5 free minutes OFF your first scheduled reading. The way this works is that after you have completed your first paid reading, your account will be refunded for the first 5 minutes.

Pros

5 free minutes during your first reading*

Affordable low prices compared to other online psychic reading sites

Advanced search filter to easily find a psychic

Each psychic on Mysticsense is thoroughly screened and tested

Cons

Some of the Psychics offer chat readings only

How to Begin Looking for the Best Psychic Near Me

Don’t Choose just any Psychic Reader

In the old days, a psychic was usually a jack-of-all-trades that answered every question.

Now online psychic reading is made up of specialists who focus on a particular niche like love, or career, so that you can zone in on exactly what you want to know. As a result, it’s important to research many psychic readers in order to find the one who’s right for your specific question.

Pay Attention to Customer Reviews

It’s important to remember that online psychic reading is a service. It may be more exotic than looking for a repairman, but when it comes to any service, customer reviews are the key. Make sure to look over what previous customers have said about the accuracy, sensitivity, and demeanor of any psychic reader you may be considering.

Is the Vendor Secure?

Security is a concern in every online marketplace and online psychic readings are no exception. Below are some important security issues you might want to consider before getting a psychic reading.

Scour the FAQ section. It’s a red flag if certain basic things such as payment methods, refund policies, privacy, etc. aren’t clearly explained.

Privacy is crucial. Make sure your account has a verified password to prevent identity theft.

Protect your payment details. Don’t assume there’s a secure payment method if you don’t see it in writing.

Strict screening to avoid fake psychics. Make sure every psychic reader on the site has been screened to assure they’re the real thing. If no screening system is in place, you will have to take a closer look at the advisors and their customer-endorsed strengths and feedback.

Shop for Free Psychic Readings

Just about all reputable online psychic reading websites offer some kind of free minutes deal. Yet aside from any savings you might get, the real value in this type of offer is that it allows you to try out different psychic readers at little or no cost until you find the one that’s right for you.

Don’t Stick with the same Online Psychic Reader

Even if you’ve found a good psychic and your reading has been successful, be open to occasionally trying out different online psychics. As we evolve, the lessons in our life will change, and so too should the readers we employ to help us find our destiny.

Everything You Should Know Online Psychic Readings - Guide

How can you get an Accurate Psychic Reading?

The most important thing in getting accurate psychic readings is finding the right psychic. There are literally thousands of them online, and while most are good, many aren’t.

Two essential things to consider when looking for the best psychic readings are:

Study the customer reviews. Don’t just look at how many stars the reader was awarded, also look at what the customers actually had to say. Was the psychic accurate? What is their reading style? Do they work quickly or waste time?

Start with a free psychic reading. Lean toward online psychic reading websites that offer free minutes (usually chat) so you can test-drive a psychic with a try-out question that won’t cost you.

How Do Free Psychic Reading Minutes Work?

Free Minutes, sometimes referred to as a “Free Psychic Reading,” are bonus minutes where a customer is not charged for talking with a psychic.

Sometimes free minutes are allowed via chat so you can try out different psychics. If the customer ends the chat within the allotted time (usually 3 minutes) they won’t be charged.

Free minutes can also be included with a first reading. In this case, the customer will be refunded for those minutes after their paid psychic reading is over.

Online Chat Readings vs. Phone Psychics?

If we can agree that psychic abilities exceed our normal senses and the common definitions of time and space, then the only difference between a chat psychic reading and phone psychic readings would be the typing ability of the psychic.

Can I Get a Palm Reading Virtually?

Palm reading or “Palmistry” is the art of determining someone’s character or predicting their future by examining the markings on their palms and fingers.

If a palm reader feels they only need to see these markings, then the psychic reading can be done virtually via video. On the other hand, some palm readers feel they need to touch the customer’s hand and actually feel their energy. This is a matter of taste and would depend on the Palm Reader.

What Types of Psychic Readings Online are there?

Tarot Card Reading

Tarot Cards have been around since Medieval times and are probably the most popular tool used in online psychic readings.

The deck itself contains 78 picture cards that can be used to determine future events and/or reveal hidden factors that can help us make more informed decisions.

There are many types of Tarot Decks, although the best-known ones are probably the Waite-Smith (Rider) Deck, The Crowley-Thoth Deck, and The B.O.T.A Deck (Builders of the Adytum).

Crystal Ball Gazing

Probably the most famous image associated with a psychic reading is that of a witch gazing into her crystal ball.

Technically referred to as “skrying,” this practice can be done with not only a crystal ball but also a black mirror or even a bowl of water. The idea is that by gazing with an open mind into a depthless space it is possible to see the images of Angels, Astral Beings, or Spirit Guides who will then share their knowledge and wisdom with the clairvoyant.

Spiritual Mediums

Spiritual Mediums are individuals who have the ability to receive communications from non-physical beings, such as the spirits of the dead or the various God and Goddess archetypes that exist in cultures all throughout the world.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the study of the movements of the planets in our solar system and their relative effects on human beings.

Drawing from the symbolism of both Greek and Roman mythology, Astrologers analyze the relationships between the planets by measuring the various distances and angles that separate them.

Though Astrology can be a very good tool for character study, its real strength resides in determining the proper timing for the successful outcome of an event.

Dream Analysis

Dream Analysis is a technique for interpreting the images that are created by your mind while you are sleeping.

Many psychologists use Dream Analysis to better understand the workings of the human subconscious, but Psychics take this technique one step further when they attempt to draw connections between the subconscious mind and the spiritual forces that exist outside of one’s being.

Rune Readings

The Runes are a set of symbols based on the 24 letters of the Ancient Norse alphabet known as the “Elder Futhark.”

These symbols are usually carved on small wooden coins, and following a question, are then placed in certain patterns, like Tarot spreads, to be interpreted by a psychic.

Numerology Readings

Numerology is a modern practice that evolved from the Kabbalah of the Ancient Hebrews. It works by matching numbers to letters in order to reveal the hidden, esoteric information contained in various words, names, and birth dates.

Best Psychic Readings - Your Questions Answered

Are Online Psychics Better than In-person Psychics?

Yes, online psychic advisors are, in many ways, better than in-person psychics, but only thanks to the convenience an online platform brings to any service.

If you’re dealing with a real psychic, all that’s necessary for a psychic reading is what is called a magical link, which is anything that establishes a connection between the psychic and the customer.

This type of connection can be made through a phone call, a text message, an email, a video, or even a written letter sent by snail mail.

Where an online psychic would clearly be a better choice than a local psychic is when it comes to convenience. You can have an online psychic reading from the comfort of your home and pay for it safely with a credit card.

A local psychic will not only require you to travel to wherever they are, but they’ll also likely want cash and you won’t know how much until you’re there.

What’s the difference between a Psychic Medium and a Psychic?

Psychic mediums are individuals who can specifically mediate communications between dead or non-material spirits and humans, while a psychic is someone with any type of extrasensory abilities.

Hence, a medium is always psychic, but a psychic is not always a medium. Whether the difference matters to you depends on what type of psychic reading you’re looking for.

How To Get the Most Out of a Psychic Reading?

Whether you find the best online psychic reading sites, you still have a role to play during your reading. The psychic you see may use Tarot Cards or Astrology, but essentially they will be reading you, so try to be as calm and clear thinking as you can before the session begins. Here are a couple of suggestions to help you get ready:

Have Your Question(s) Prepared Ahead of Time

Try to be as specific as possible. Sometimes gaining a better understanding of the situation can be more valuable than needing a definite answer. Remember, you’re looking for guidance, not to be told what to do.

Relax Yourself

Take the time to find a quiet place to sit beforehand where you can close your eyes for a few minutes and focus on your breathing. If you make your mind and spirit a clear window it will be easier for the psychic to perceive what you really need from them.

Keep a Record of What Was Said

You can take notes, but sometimes writing or typing can distract you from fully paying attention to what the reader is sharing. Instead, see if there’s a way to record the session. That way, while it’s going on you can listen with your full, undivided attention. If you’re having a chat session, check to see if the site provides a transcript free of charge; many online psychic websites do.

Can You Get Genuine Advice From Free Psychics?

Yes, it’s entirely possible to get genuine advice from a free online psychic reading, but let’s take a closer look.

There are online psychics who offer their advice for free, but in most cases these are individuals who are just starting out and looking to gain experience. Are you willing to take a chance on an inexperienced psychic?

There are also psychics around who feel it is wrong to take money for their unique abilities. These people profess to take “spiritual responsibility” for what they tell you, yet the only one that really ends up responsible for their advice is the person who acts on it, namely you.

On the other hand, when someone charges for their psychic abilities it means they’re willing to put themselves on the spot right along with you for whatever they’re suggesting you do.

So if the question you want to ask a psychic is important and you expect an insightful answer, I think it’s best to go to psychic reading sites like Kasamba, Keen, or Psychic Source where you can invest in an experienced reader who’s willing to share the burden for what they’re telling you. And if you’re new to these platforms, you usually get a free psychic reading as a welcome offer.

Wrapping Up - The Best Psychic Reading Websites

In the old days, the thought of getting a Tarot reading was looked upon as something rare and exotic. Yet in these technological times, not only Tarot readings, but all manner of spiritual readings can be easily accessed online.

Gone are the days when Fortune Tellers were forced to ply their trade at the end of a dark alley on the wrong side of town. Now all you need is a stable internet connection and a laptop or smart phone.

BUT, while we can now Google a psychic near me and be instantly connected to an online psychic, how can we be sure whether or not they’re the real deal?

Our answer? Reputation and customer feedback.

A few of the online psychic reading platforms in this article, such as Kasamba and Psychic Source, have been around for over a generation.

Not only have these psychic websites received millions of positive customer reviews, but they’ve also been instrumental in normalizing the extraordinary potential for evolution and healing that psychic readings are capable of providing.

Whatever concern is troubling you, we’re confident that at least one of the sites above will be a good match. Either way, they all offer either free psychic readings or introductory rates, so what have you got to lose? You can chat for three minutes free of charge with every new advisor your speak to on Kasamba and find psychic you connect with first.

