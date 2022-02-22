Best Credit Repair Companies, 6 Legitimate Services in 2022

Having a credit score lower than 600 can make it difficult for you to qualify for loans or find low-interest rates - which is why you may want to look into the best credit repair companies today.

When someone with a "fair" credit score gets a car loan of $25,346, he or she could pay around $3,847 more interest than someone with an "excellent" credit score.

Thankfully, credit repair companies can help you in disputing creditors on your behalf.

While the credit repair industry has its fair share of scams, there are reliable firms that can help you improve your credit score and eliminate erroneous information from your credit report.

Below, we review the most legitimate credit repair companies in 2022, to help you assess which firm best matches your situation.

Top Companies That Repair Your Credit - First Look

1. CreditSaint - Best Company to Fix Credit Score

Paradise Media

Pros:

90-day money-back guarantee

Three credit repair packages

Transparent pricing

Free consultation via phone

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

Cons:

Not available in all states

Includes an initial-work fee ($99.00- $195.00)

CreditSaint has been in business since 2004. The company has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, which proves its strong reputation. CreditSaint claims to be the number one company in challenging inaccurate credit data, including the following issues:

Late Payments

Identity Theft

Charge-Offs

Collections

Bankruptcies

Repossessions

Judgments

Liens

If you want comprehensive packages, CreditSaint may be a good choice for you. CreditSaint offers three packages depending on the level of aggression required to remove inaccuracies from one's credit report. These include:

Credit Polish (Aggressiveness: Medium) - $79.99 / month

This package includes five disputes of inaccurate information per month. You also get an initial credit score analysis and an ongoing credit score tracker.

Credit Remodel (Aggressiveness: High) - $99.99 / month

This plan includes all the features in Credit Polish but with a few extras. Instead of five, you get ten challenges of inaccurate information per month. You may use these to address hard inquiries. This package also includes Experian credit monitoring.

Clean Slate (Aggressiveness: Very High) - $119.99 / month

The "most aggressive" package includes all the features in both Credit Polish, and Credit Remodel with some added features, such as unlimited disputes per month. The company can also send Cease and Desist letters in your name, so creditors will stop hassling you.

2. Lexington Law - Best Company for Personalized Credit Repair

Paradise Media

Pros:

Easy-to-navigate website

Long customer service hours

Mobile application

You can cancel plans anytime

Cons:

More expensive rates

No money-back guarantee

Founded in 2004, Lexington Law is one of the largest credit repair companies on the list, with over 600 employees. As its name suggests, the company employs experienced lawyers and paralegals. This is a significant advantage because you can get reliable and well-informed pieces of advice from the company staff.

When you hire Lexington Law for credit repair services, the company will assign you a Personal Case Advisor. Your Personal Case Advisor can help you get through the entire process of credit repair. This can be great for those who don't want to speak with multiple people about their credit woes.

Since 2004, Lexington Law has helped more than 500,000 credit repair clients. The company has removed more than 10 million faulty items from clients' credit reports.

Lexington Law's website is easy to navigate. It also contains helpful information that can help you improve your credit score. If you are always on the go, Lexington Law has a mobile app that you can download. You can use the mobile app to check the status of your credit repair wherever you are.

As far as pricing is concerned, Lexington Law's rates are higher compared to competitors. Lexington Law has three plans, ranging from $89.95 to $129.95 per month.

3. The Credit People - Affordable Credit Fix Company

Paradise Media

Pros:

Free consultation

100% money-back guarantee

Simple pricing schemes

Discounts for spouses

FCRA Certified Credit Consultants

Cons:

Limited customer service hours

Not accredited with the Better Business Bureau

The Credit People is the smallest credit repair company on this list. That can work to your benefit, though. A small company usually has fewer customers. The downside to this is that we also found fewer customer reviews about the company while doing research.

The Credit People offers a free credit consultation, which you can request online to save time. Their pricing is easy to understand. They have a one-time fee of $19. The monthly plan costs $79. You can cancel your plan anytime you want to. They don't charge cancellation fees. They also offer a 100% money-back guarantee.

If your spouse wants to sign up, there is a $20 discount on the first monthly fee.

The Credit People provides customer support via email or phone support. The hours of operations for customer support are limited to weekdays, though.

According to their website, The Credit People have eradicated around 1.5 million credit issues in its 15 years of business. The company also claims to have increased credit scores by approximately 53 to 187 points for each client.

4. Pyramid Credit Repair - Best Credit Repair Company for Couples

Paradise Media

Pros:

Positive customer feedback

90-day money-back guarantee

Dedicated personal account manager

Informative personal dashboard

Cons:

Costs slightly higher than others

Pyramid Credit Repair has been in the business for close to 10 years now. Based on our research, Pyramid Credit Repair receives favorable ratings from customers. They have a 4.8/5 rating in Trustpilot.

Pyramid Credit Repair gives its customers a risk-free assessment. You don't need to pay an upfront fee. If you do decide to sign up with them, Pyramid offers customers a 90-day money-back guarantee. You can request a full refund if they are unable to repair your credit score.

If you decide to sign up with Pyramid, you will have a dedicated Personal Account Manager (PAM). The PAM will guide you throughout the entire credit repairing process and boost your credit ratings.

One of the things that customers like about Pyramid is the Personal Dashboard assigned to them. This is where you can get information on what is happening in your account. You can use your Personal Dashboard to communicate with Pyramid's personnel.

The cost of engaging Pyramid Credit repair is $99 per month for individuals. The fee for couples is $198 per month. Couples also receive a 50% discount on their first monthly fee.

5. Ovation Credit - Best for Fast Turnaround Time

Paradise Media

Pros:

A+ accreditation from the BBB

No contract required

Money-back guarantee

One-on-one customer support

Personalized dispute options

Cons:

Additional fee for faster processing

Ovation Credit is relatively new. Yet, it has an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This is a reassurance that Ovation is reliable and adheres to industry standards.

The company's website is simple yet intuitive. It is easy to navigate and informative. You can improve your knowledge about credit repair by spending a few minutes on Ovation's website.

If you're looking for help repairing your credit rating, you can choose from Ovation's reasonably priced plans. Ovation's Essentials Plan costs $79 per month, while Ovation's Essentials Plus Plan costs $109 per month.

Ovation Credit's plans don't need a contract. You'll get charged on a monthly basis. And you can cancel your subscription if you are not completely satisfied.

One feature that benefits customers who need immediate help is Ovation's Same Day Service. It is a $25 add-on, but it means that your credit repair process gets fast-tracked. Plus, you can track your account's progress 24/7 via Ovation's online portal.

6. CreditRepair.com - Best for Free Credit Repair Consultations

Paradise Media

Pros:

Excellent Trustpilot ratings

Free consultation

Useful mobile app

Informative website

Cons:

No money-back guarantee

CreditRepair.com has been in business since 1997. This proves the company's firm foundation in the credit repair industry.

If you want to get a better idea of how CreditRepair.com works, you can take advantage of their free 10-minute consultation. A CreditRepair.com representative analyzes your credit report. The consultation includes an examination of the three credit-reporting agencies. They will also provide you with recommendations on how you can improve your credit score.

According to CreditRepair.com, clients can get an average increase of 40 points in credit scores within four months in the program. This program includes checking, challenging, and changing the clients' credit reports.

Another notable feature of CreditRepair.com is how it uses technology to the fullest. Their online portal keeps customers updated on how their credit repair is doing. The company's website also contains educational articles. You can read them to increase your knowledge about credit repair.

If you are always on the go, you can still check updates on your repair status by checking out CreditRepair.com's mobile app (iOS/Android app). The company's mobile app is available to both iOS and Android users.

What sets CreditRepair.com apart from other credit repair companies is its pricing. Instead of a one-month subscription, CreditRepair.com charges customers with a one-time charge. The $14.99 cost is cheaper compared to what other companies charge.

One downside of CreditRepair.com is they do not offer a money-back guarantee. However, you can cancel your plan anytime you want to.

The company has excellent Trustpilot ratings. Out of 552 reviews, 71% of customers gave CreditRepair.com "Excellent" marks.

Good Credit Repair Services - FAQs

What Are Credit Repair Companies?

Credit repair companies target the removal of information that lowers your credit score. Although they suggest that they only remove inaccurate information, this is not always the case. Some companies remove accurate but damaging information from a credit report.

Credit repair is a federal legal activity. It is also legal in almost all states. The only exception is the state of Georgia, where credit repair is a misdemeanor.

Do Credit Repair Companies Guarantee Errors Will Be Removed?

According to the Credit Repair Organizations Act, any company cannot promise or guarantee results. They cannot always remove all credit errors. Be that as it may, credit repair companies can help raise your credit score by a specific amount.

Do These Credit Repair Companies Offer a Money-Back Guarantee?

Not all featured companies in this list offer a money-back guarantee. However, don't let a money-back guarantee offer get the best of you. While some credit repair companies don't provide this, they have high success rates in challenges and provide comprehensive services to help you.

How Long Does It Take to Repair My Credit?

It takes about three to six months before you can notice progress in your credit. The time frame can be less than that, especially if you annually correct your score or if there are only a few flawed credit information. It can take longer than six months if you've never looked at your credit report.

Can I Repair My Credit Reports on My Own?

Yes, you can achieve the same results without the help of credit repair companies. It will just take a lot of time and effort.

Factors to Consider When Hiring a Credit Repair Company

Paradise Media

Setup Fee: It is prohibited for credit repair companies to charge fees before working on your behalf. However, some credit repair companies charge initial work or program fees wherein they work after the sign-up.

There are still top-rated companies that don't require these fees. Be mindful of companies requiring very large upfront payments because they are violating the Credit Repair Organizations Act.

Money-Back Guarantee: A money-back guarantee is a common feature among top-ranked credit repair companies. When you choose a company that offers a money-back guarantee, you need not worry about wasting your hard-earned bucks on a service that can't deliver its promises.

Free Consultation: The best credit repair companies won't force you to sign up for their services right off the bat. Even if you have excellent credit, you can benefit from the free phone consultations that they give.

Customer Service: When you're paying money for a service every month, you expect excellent customer service. The best credit repair companies have friendly and knowledgeable customer service professionals that can guide you in credit repair processes.

The Takeaway: Are the Top Credit Repair Services Worth Trying?

If you don't want to fix your credit issues on your own, credit repair companies can be of great help to save you valuable time.

Our top picks, especially Credit Saint and Lexington Law , are a great place to start your search if you’re still unsure who to work with.

You just need to be wary of the company you're hiring because credit repair scams are quite common. While the best credit repair companies can bring value to the table, some companies may leave you worse off than when you started.

Have you worked with any of our top picks? Post your experience below!