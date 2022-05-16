Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites For Accurate Tarot Readings

Tarot reading isn’t a new age phenomenon. You can trace these divination-centric practices in century-old traditions where people shuffled card decks to perform parlor tricks. With time, people started holding the depictions on these well-illustrated cards in reverence.

Online tarot reading brings these practices to a digital sphere. They follow a similar Q & A format that requires users to inquire about their life and tarot card readers to use their shuffled deck for prophesying.

Over time, online services for tarot cards reading have expanded. We bring you the best from the divination world through this guide. We also share insights into how virtual interpretations work to ensure your first experience goes well.

The top three sites for tarot readings are selected after careful deliberation. Each platform harmonizes traditional divination practices with modern technology. They are also much safer and more reliable than fortune telling services available offline.

You also get a chance to try a free tarot reading online on specific networks.

Top 3 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Services

1. Kasamba - Voted Most Accurate For Love Tarot Readings (3 Minutes Trial + 70% Off)

2. Psychic Source - Best for Guidance on Money, Career, and Life's Questions (3 Trial Minutes + 75% Off)

3. California Psychics - Best for Soulful Spiritual Readings Online

This section explains how it works out in your favor and the key features of each service provider.

Here’s what you should know:

1. Kasamba - Use Online Tarot Card Reading to Conquer Love with Confidence

Branded Content Partner

Kasamba surpasses standard love gurus and relationship coaches regarding the accuracy of advice you receive from these service providers. Astrological readings and online tarot readings are far more accurate than generic rules spouted by non-mystic advisors.

The practitioners at Kasamba rely on constellations, spiritual readings, and aural energies to reignite passion in romance. In contrast, relationship coaches present a more formulaic and clinical aspect of conflict resolutions. Due to this, many couples and hopeful romantics struggle to follow through with the advice love coaches offer.

Here’s a preview of the best online tarot card reading service features of Kasamba:

You Can Take a Big Leap of Fate in Romantic Relationships

If your love life revolves around swiping left or right, you might want a reality check. Dating apps only provide short-lived gratification through romantic entanglements. You need to delve deeper into the emotional, astrological, and cosmic aspects. These factors can help you find a significant other that stays by your side.

You can use tarot cards online to determine whether the new person in your life will be a kindred spirit or a temporary companion. These love readings predict how long a specific relationship will last and whether the person will stay true to you.

Alternatively, you can use these services to find out some things about yourself. Tarot card readers can help you identify behavioral patterns that attract someone and what drives your partner away. Modifying those particular thought patterns, actions, and behavior can have a transformative effect on the way you view and approach romantic relationships.

Resolve Relationship Conflicts with Tarot Card Readers

Online tarot card reading can serve as the ideal antidote for toxic relationships and bad blood between platonic ones. Clairvoyants and tarot reading experts give you an insight into whether your fears stem from logical reasoning or not.

You can ask a tarot card reader about:

Why does your current partner seem distant? What can you do to make a good impression on the first date? Is (Insert Name) the right person for you? Should you tie the knot and walk down the aisle? Is your partner narcissistic? How can you overcome this behavior in real life? Why have you and your significant other begun bickering more than usual? Is your partner unfaithful, and what made them cheat on you?

Gifted psychic readers take a few seconds to contemplate the question. They often shuffle their deck for online tarot cards reading. Then the practitioner will ask you to select a card. Depending on the divination spread, you can choose either one card or a pick a handful of cards. The pictures depicted in the chosen cards and their sequence foretell how you can resolve relationship issues.

Free Love Tarot Reading (3 Minutes Only)

If you’re hesitant about paying for online tarot readings, don’t fret. Kasamba supports new user interests with a complimentary trial period.

The free tarot reading session lasts for 180 seconds (3 Minutes). It gives you ample time to ask at least one question from a designated reader. You can use this consultation to assess the skills and value verified practitioners bring to the table. You save a few dollars and maximize your chances of receiving a good tarot reading online with another interpreter.

Moreover, you can use the unique Kasamba-only “psychic matching wizard” that connects you with compatible consultants. Use its shortlisted suggestions to increase your chances of listening to a highly accurate prophecy about your love life.

Discounted Prices and Deals for New Members

What happens after a free tarot reading? Newly registered Kasamba users receive a 50% discount deal when they continue paid service. The slashed prices allow you to explore the multifaceted platform without hesitation.

It’s a great opportunity for interested individuals who are on a budget.

Once the offer deactivates, you can continue your pursuits by enjoying a relatively cheap tarot reading online. Base price starts at $1-$3 per minute. High-end readers with extensive years of experience and premium grades may charge more.

Additionally, the cost for your tarot card reading can vary depending on the communication mode you select. Typically, interpretations sent via text cost less than those shared over the phone. You can ask client support representatives for advice if there is any confusion regarding the rating system.

High Security & Low Risks to Support the Best Tarot Reading Online

A tarot reading online can go astray if you select someone from a shoddy, no-good platform. Kasamba ensures that the odds are consistently in your favor by becoming a high authority domain for digital divination. It does this by incorporating different cyber security elements into its website interface.

These include:

SSL encryption for securing the connection between users and the website. Password verification prevents unauthorized personnel from logging into the user or tarot reader’s account. A detailed screening of applicants interested in becoming an official online tarot card reading expert at Kasamba. Affiliations with the best e-payment channels to secure virtual transactions for paid tarot card readings.

These four foolproof steps ensure that your private and confidential details do not reach the wrong hands.

⇒ Visit Kasamba for a Free Trial Readings + 70% Discount!

2. Psychic Source - A Cosmic Career Counselor at Your Fingertips

Branded Content Partner

Psychic Source brings decades of expertise into the digital sphere. People often list it as one of the pioneering online tarot card reading sources. Experience alone makes it the most sought-after platform in the mystic market. Website administrators take things up a notch by integrating high-tech specifications into these ancient practices.

Everything from its simplified layout to a real-time chat support system receives rave user reviews. You will also appreciate the inclusion of cyber security protocols within the software. These tiny details ensure that your virtual experience goes smoothly.

Psychic Source carved a niche amongst professionals through career forecasts and finance-related online tarot card readings.

Here are some important reasons for joining this mystic platform:

An Always-On Virtual Help Desk for Tarot Card Reading Support

Customer support centers have a bad rap for keeping clients on hold for hours. Psychic Source does things differently by providing multiple lines of communication. You can use its three-way communication mode to call, text, or email user support representatives.

These interactive features are relatively better than service providers that fail to respond to client queries on time.

What’s more?

You can initiate a live chat with an authorized user representative. These services are available 24/7. Unlimited operation hours ensure that newcomers registering for online tarot card readings can seek assistance from an official representative.

You can ask:

Recommendations for top tarot cards reading experts within niche categories

Tech support when you experience difficulty in logging into the account or mobile app

Assistance in navigating the new layout under supervision to prevent pressing the wrong buttons while searching for the right practitioner

Notifying an official representative about unauthorized logins or service use from your account

Reporting unsatisfactory service by a registered advisor for online tarot readings

User support team to block your account when unauthorized payments and E-payment transactional errors occur



Psychic Source keeps international clients happy when they log in at odd timings by maintaining a 24-hour service policy. Individuals who only get time to consult a professional tarot reader can also benefit from this service. It’s equally beneficial for a tech-dependent generation that never leaves without a phone.

Hence, it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

Highly Accurate Career Forecasts for Passionate Professionals

Can tarot cards reading foretell your career? Should you use tarot readings before an interview or job application?

Believers will confirm that these divination services do hold certain power over how our professional lives progress. You need to make strategic inquiries to reach this stage of affirmation.

The right questions do direct you towards somewhere you’re required to be professionally and in personal life too. For instance, every paid and unpaid internship trains you in some way or the other. These skills eventually come through for you at a later date.

When we consider divination services, a tarot reading online can unlock your inherent potential. The secret lies in knowing what type of question you should ask your expert tarot reader. Keep in mind that ambiguous and vague inquiries will result in dead ends.

If you want tangible answers, you should focus on asking programmatic questions.

For example, you can use the 5 Ws and H tactic to interrogate mystic advisors during online tarot readings. Here’s a sample of this template:

When will I get my dream job? What type of skills or qualifications do I need to apply for (insert designation)? Who blocks my creative and professional pursuits? Why was my job application rejected? What can I do to improve my career trajectory? How can I achieve success in my industry?

Aside from this, you can ask if it’s time to switch career pathways. Alternatively, you can inquire about your current job situation. Seek consultation about dealing with a toxic work environment, navigating office politics and handling occupational burnout.

These challenges might appear out of the spiritual realm, but they are actually necessary. Self-care remains an important part of career growth. Tarot readings can integrate that aspect into how interested individuals can seek advice through the mystic realm.

Your Source for Financial Guidance via Tarot Card Reading Online

Stock market and numerology readings often appear together in divination services. Online tarot readings aren’t far behind. Tarot cards online that depict the wheel of fortune, 6 cups, 6 of wands, ace of pentacles, a star or sun represent prosperity.

These cards can bring good luck to users during a tarot reading online.

Real estate investors, brokerage agents, finance advisors and private investors can give you a vague idea on how some transactions go. They can discuss statistics to describe possible outcomes. Tarot cards reading can direct enthusiasts towards riches and fortune if they have faith in divination.

Mystic advisors can make prophesies about:

Real estate investments Stock exchange trends Lottery ticket numbers Giveaway prizes Promotions and increments Sizable windfall through personal reasons Maximum business revenue generation

It’s important to note that tarot readings and their predictions aren’t always on point. They are buried with symbolism and metaphors. Therefore, you need an experienced tarot cards reading advisor to decipher the meaning.

Enjoy a Free Tarot Reading Online After Registration

Psychic Source welcomes newly registered members with a complimentary introductory trial. It doesn’t last longer than 180 seconds (i.e. three free minutes). Use this time wisely to ask the most important question about your career or financial background.

If the other person agrees, you can begin asking your questions. We strongly advise beginners to only ask one question per complimentary trial. It will allow you to focus and pay attention to the mystic advice you receive through the tarot reading online.

Users can continue consultation through paid mode when the trial ends. You can do this in real time or schedule a follow up meeting through email or text. Ask user representatives for advice whenever required.

Psychic Source Offers Higher Accessibility and Affordability

Do you think a tarot reading online can cost thousands of dollars? Private practitioners and independent clairvoyants might charge a fortune. Psychic Source network operators don’t follow suit. They use standard price plans to provide online tarot readings to eager clients.

Cost of service ranges from $0.66 to $ 2.00. It can go higher if the expert advisor brings years of experience, a diverse profile or niche rituals onto the table. You can use paid modes called express buy and quick buy to automatically charge credit for their accounts.

What’s more? New users can redeem a 75% discount deal for services used after your trial. The exclusive offer lasts for a limited duration. We suggest that you use it as soon as possible to benefit from the slashed price.

⇒ Visit Psychic Source for a Free Trial Readings + 75% Discount!

3. California Psychics - On-Demand Spiritual Readings

Branded Content Partner

California Psychics ranks in the third position for credible tarot-related spiritual readings. The credible cosmic network provides exemplary services for target audiences. You can entrust their advisors to share detailed and authentic predictions online.

Thousands of users sign up to become California Psychics members to seek spiritual support. Energy work and aural cleansing are a few niche services offered by this platform. Yet, tarot interpretation remains the popular choice for this purpose.

Users find it easier to manifest a positive future through pictorial imagery compared to other forms of divination services.

Here’s a closer look at how California Psychics retains its position in the competition:

A No-Nonsense Recruitment System

Did you know? Site administrators only appoint 10% applicants that show interest in becoming official mystic advisors for California Psychics. Potential candidates go through rigorous checking to ensure they meet the standard requirements to become a good psychic medium.

The recruitment process features referrals, background check for illegal activities, and a live demo for assessment. Applicants that perform well in these three stages go onto become verified practitioners. These evaluations are used later on to create ranking systems for the website.

For instance, experts with extensive experience in tarot might fall under the elite category from the beginning. In contrast, relatively newer practitioners will compete against other registered advisors for the top rankings. California Psychics conducts routine assessments to keep performances in check.

Therefore, you can expect nothing but top quality service and consistent performance from this mystic network.

Learn to Lead a Spiritual Blissful Life

Life resolutions are incomplete when you feel spiritually and emotionally drained. Users receive the best advice possible from wise mystics through California Psychics. You can use three card and ten card tarot spreads to figure out where you’re headed.

Advisors strive to create a harmony between your past, futures, and present self to support a spiritual balance. These tactics make you more self-aware and mindful of how you act and react to certain situations. It also builds your self-confidence, promotes a peaceful mind, and clears doubts.

Consequently, these teachings allow you to overcome your inhibitions. Routine readings can help you become more self-sufficient than you were before.

Free Tarot Card Reading Online Promo (5 Free Minutes)

Whether you opt for online tarot card readings to regain spiritual wellness, emotional wellbeing or mental clarity, you might be unsure on where to begin. California Psychics understands the hesitation in splurging on an unknown service.

Therefore, it offers free online tarot reading to newly registered users. You can use the promo code “ADD5” to activate the introductory trial. The limited trial allows you to talk to a designated advisor and assess their performance.

You will find that most mystic mentors try to empathize with your situation. They have a knack of understanding your feelings and knowing how to console you. Their intuition makes them excellent conversationalists and tarot interpreters.

If you like your designated advisor, you can pay for a follow-up session. Flexible scheduling systems and a 24/7 online service make it easier to book appointments. These costs for these services aren't high-end. Instead, you’ll be paying as low as $1 per minute for your first few virtual sessions. The rate might spike when you choose an advisor from a premium-level category.

Besides this, prices might vary due to communication modes and reading styles. Ensure that you know what you’re signing up for before you schedule a meeting with your advisor.

Download the Mobile App to Build a Better Cosmic Connection

If you’re interested in pursuing a long-term connection with your tarot reader, we recommend downloading the mobile app. The nifty software allows you to stay in touch with your mystic advisor with ease. It’s time-effective and you don’t miss calls when you’ve got in-app alerts, notifications, and reminders.

There are also callback options and instant messaging features that enable frequent correspondence with designated experts for tarot readings.

⇒ Visit California Psychics, Get Accurate Predictions at Affordable Rates

People Often Ask: Are Online Tarot Readings Worth the Price?

Branded Content Partner

Yes, tarot online service providers do offer you a bang for your buck. You need to sign up to a high authority domain to ensure you reap the full benefit of online tarot cards reading. Extensive research and user-generated reviews can help you select suitable sites.

Other than that, you can make inquiries at the virtual help desk of each platform.

Ask user representatives the following questions about tarot online:

Will you get a free tarot card reading online? If yes, the site has a genuine interest in providing newcomers with a fair trial.

Do online transactions take place on secure networks? Third-party affiliation with credible sites (like PayPal) assures users that their virtual transactions will not hit a dead end.

Does the site hire qualified tarot card readers? Site administrators should have a proper screening protocol to deter a fake tarot reader.

These tarot online service providers that pass your litmus test can be considered for registration. You can disqualify the remaining choices from your list.

We discuss other things you might want to know about enhancing your experience on an online tarot card reading site.

Is a Daily Draw Beneficial for Tarot Reading Enthusiasts?

Many mystic platforms offer daily services for tarot online. You can access them through a mobile app or desktop website. In some cases, these readings focus on your everyday questions about how your day will go or a relevant inquiry based on a life-altering event.

At other times, these tarot cards reading use recorded knowledge about you to share divine wisdom through these enchanted cards. You might only select one card to manifest a happier, healthier, and prosperous future this time around.

Advantages of daily intervention include:

The positive impact of something dubbed tarot therapy. Here people become spiritually uplifted when they find an outlet to vent out their doubts, fears, and anxieties. This, however, isn’t a prescribed medicine but only a cathartic channel to let go of thoughts and emotions that weigh you down.

A boost of confidence and mental clarity is received through positive affirmations often incorporated by cooperative cosmic consultants.

The foresight to prepare ahead for things and events that may happen during the day.



When you consider these benefits, you notice that a tarot card reading online provides individuals with a sense of normalcy, inclusion, and companionship. These are things that routine consultations can achieve when you log into your chosen mystic site regularly.

What Other Mystic Services Do Most Online Tarot Reading Platforms Offer?

An excellent advantage of virtual tarot card readings is the diverse divination-based choices available in the market. Flexible schedules and niche specialists enable users to switch things up to maximize the power of this astrologically-led service.

Some tarot card readers will excel in other divination areas, while other advisors might prefer only one.

So what are your choices for tarot reading alternatives?

They are as follows:

You can opt for astrological readings to check if the planetary positions depict a good day/week or month. Likewise, zodiac compatibility assessments and horoscopes can increase your chances of finding a compatible companion.

Past life readings are an extension of tarot cards online that discuss previous life events. You can use this medium to find out why some things happen in life and whether they are a direct consequence of things you’d done in the past.

are an extension of tarot cards online that discuss previous life events. You can use this medium to find out why some things happen in life and whether they are a direct consequence of things you’d done in the past. A tarot card reading online can serve as a complementary service for dream analysis. Psychic advisors can use it to elaborate on the recurring themes you envision when you’re sleeping.

Besides this, you have numerologists and palmists using century-old techniques to prophesize what your future holds. Having various options within the same service app saves your time and money. Due to this, we view digital tarot cards reading in higher regard than super quick and expensive in-person consultations with fortune-tellers.

Is a Tarot Card Reading Online Accurate?

You can perceive the accuracy of a prediction in different ways.

Therefore, we venture into a gray area when discussing these predictions' accuracy. You will experience the best tarot reading online from practitioners that have dedicated more than a year to these services. Their tech expertise and knowledge ensure that they can hear you clearly over the telephonic reading.

Also, they will have an easier time connecting with you aurally and spiritually across the screen. These variables have a positive effect on your prophecy.

Nevertheless, these factors are only part of the equation. An accurate reading will become inaccurate if you don’t follow the advice you receive. For instance, a tarot reader might tell you that you will find true love, but you need to break up with your current partner. Without breaking up with the wrong person, you are unlikely to connect with the person you’re meant to find.

In this regard, tarot readings are only accurate when you spend proper time contemplating what you should do. Having an open mind helps. You can accept a prediction and act upon it without overthinking its viability.

Are Tarot Cards Online Better Than Oracle Card Readings?

A tarot card reader often mixes things up by using a classic 78-cards pack of tarot for virtual readings. People like this format because it's more structured than oracle card readings. Knowing what to expect from their virtual consultation provides clients with a sense of ease.

More importantly, having extra cards opens digital doors to multiple possibilities. It leaves scope for professional interpreters to fill in personalized details that align with your mystic goals.

In comparison, contemporary consultants prefer oracle cards for introspection rather than fortune telling. Its decks have a mixed number of cards. Online tarot experts can spread these cards randomly without a specific sequence to answer particular questions. Sometimes they may ask you to pick only one card.

The single card spreads depict your mood of the day, a spiritual sign, or hint at what’s to come.

In short, each divination medium has its pros and cons. We advise you to take the conventional route and choose tarot cards online if you want a detailed prediction. Otherwise, oracle interpretations shall suffice.

What Should You Do When You Get a Bad Reading?

Ominous readings are warnings rather than events that one can guarantee will happen. Looking at these predictions in this light allows you to put a positive spin on the situation. Discuss with your current tarot interpreter on ways to overcome the upcoming challenge.

You can also discuss alternative predictions that can be deciphered from the same sequence of cards. The key here lies in thinking outside the box and counting on your intuition to keep you away from severe consequences.

Moreover, avoid switching specialists and readers when you receive an ominous reading. Changing consultants won’t always result in different readings. That’s because this alteration doesn’t change your circumstances. You can consider taking a break from divination and then resuming it again to see if you get a different reading.

Are You Ready to Live the Tarot Way?

Tarot readings present a world filled with adventure and possibilities. One card and a special sequence holds the power to transform your life forever. These are reasons for pursuing this form of divination arts. The visual depictions and having humane archetypes as symbols gives this mystic medium more impact than other cosmic services.

Moreover, these reading styles are highly versatile. You can ask the cards for guidance on love, money, career, and spiritual matters with ease. After which, digital divination services will direct you towards something spectacular.