Best Tarot Card Reading Sites of 2022: Where to Get Free Tarot Readings for Love & Guidance Online

It's not uncommon to feel lost when things start going south in life and you can't seem to find your way out of the mess you're in. But, sometimes, all it takes is someone who understands what's happening and has experience helping others through similar situations.

Online tarot readings from trusted networks like Kasamba can provide you with the guidance and insight you need when life gets tough. By using a combination of tools and clairvoyance, psychics can tap into the spiritual energy that surrounds you.

That said, finding the right online tarot reading service can be overwhelming and confusing for all of us.

You should choose a service that can guide your life without false predictions or empty promises. But with so many options available, it can be tough to know which one is right for you.

And if you're not sure what you're looking for, it can be even harder to make a decision.

But don’t fret.

We've done the hard work for you.

In this guide, we'll introduce you to the six best online tarot reading services and help you figure out which one is right for you. We'll also teach you how to get the most out of your psychic reading so that you can gain clarity and look to the future with confidence.

Best Online Tarot Reading Services

Quick Look

Kasamba - Best tarot reading service for love and romance questions Keen - Most affordable tarot reading platform Psychic Source - Intuitive platform for video readings AskNow - Highly accurate tarot card readings Oranum - Access to a wealth of free psychic resources Mysticsense - Five-minute free tarot reading

Here’s a quick look at our three top recommendations. You can jump ahead to the next section for a more in-depth review and explanation of the services offered.

1. Kasamba - Your Go-To Tarot Experts for Life, Love & Destiny Readings

Kasamba is one of the most popular tarot card reading services online. They offer readings centered around love, life, and your career path and have a team of experienced and qualified tarot readers available 24/7.

Experts on life and love, the psychics at Kasamba, are known for their accuracy and insight. They can help you make sense of your past, present, and future!

Top features

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Specializes in love, life, and relationship matters

Qualified, vetted, and experienced tarot readers

2. Keen - Affordable Tarot Reading Sessions

Keen offers online tarot readings for a fraction of the cost of other psychic services. For example, you can get a psychic reading for as little as $1.99 for 10 minutes, making it one of the most affordable options available.

Their team of experienced and qualified tarot readers can provide guidance and support in all areas of your life. Keen is an excellent option if you're looking for a reliable tarot reading service with affordable pricing.

Top features

Affordable pricing and budget-friendly introductory offers

Interactive matching system to find the right reader

reader Popular service reviewed in Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, and Bustle

3. Psychic Source - Most Experienced Online Tarot Card Reading Service

Psychic Source is one of the oldest and most reputable psychic reading services online. Their tarot card readers are highly competent and qualified in a range of areas, including love, career, and family.

As an authority in this field, Psychic Source offers readings with some of the most experienced and qualified tarot card readers available. So if you're looking for in-depth, reliable guidance, Psychic Source is a great option.

Top features

Satisfaction policy on readings

Many payment options available

Qualified and experienced tarot card readers

How We Review Online Tarot Reading Services

We have been using and reviewing online tarot reading services for years, so we know what to look out for.

We've tried hundreds of different readings from all over the world and found that some are more accurate than others. We also know how important it is to have a positive outcome with your psychic reader so that you get the most out of your online tarot experience.

Here are just a few of the qualities we believe the best tarot reading sites should have:

Qualified Readers – All of our recommended online tarot reading sites hire readers who have been trained in tarot card reading, angel card readings, and cartomancy. So you can be confident that your tarot card reader is competent and skilled enough to provide accurate insights into your future.

– All of our recommended online tarot reading sites hire readers who have been trained in tarot card reading, angel card readings, and cartomancy. So you can be confident that your tarot card reader is competent and skilled enough to provide accurate insights into your future. Quick & Simple Process – We made sure to look for psychic services with an easy-to-use interface for finding a tarot reader who meets all of your needs (and for scheduling and paying for your reading). There’s nothing worse than a clunky platform that’s awkward to navigate.

– We made sure to look for psychic services with an easy-to-use interface for finding a tarot reader who meets all of your needs (and for scheduling and paying for your reading). There’s nothing worse than a clunky platform that’s awkward to navigate. Variety of Readings – The best online tarot card reading services should offer a range of readings that tackle a variety of different issues, including love, careers, family, and more. This means that you can get help in any area of your life, no matter what you're struggling with.

– The best online tarot card reading services should offer a range of readings that tackle a variety of different issues, including love, careers, family, and more. This means that you can get help in any area of your life, no matter what you're struggling with. Satisfaction Policy & Free Minutes – It’s difficult to use any new platform for the first time without a money-back policy to fall back on or free trials to test out a website’s features. That’s why the online psychic services we picked either offer a satisfaction policy on all tarot readings or an introductory offer, so you can be sure that you're getting the best possible service.

These are just a few of the most important things to look for when choosing an online tarot card reading service. But you also need to consider what you personally are hoping to gain from an online tarot card reading and what you, as a client, feel is a priority for a good tarot reading site.

Best Tarot Card Reading Sites Reviewed in Detail

1. Kasamba - Best Love Tarot Readings for Romance Worries

Psychic Insights

Pros

User-friendly website

Free three-minute trial

Screened, highly skilled psychic advisors

Public ratings & reviews from past clients

Affordable prices for new and returning customers

Readers specialized in all varieties of tarot readings

Fortune telling, palm readings, rune casting & more

Money back policy

Cons

No video call option available

Search tools need improvement

The world of spirituality and self-discovery is one that Kasamba has been committed to for over 20 years. There are many different ways to connect with the divine and learn about our future.

One of the most popular methods is tarot readings. Tarot readings can provide insight into our lives, what we should expect in the future, and guidance on navigating challenging situations.

That’s why, on Kasamba, you'll be able to choose from a wide variety of psychic readers and spiritual practitioners gifted in tarot readings, cartomancy, and other psychic abilities. With flexible options for your tarot reading, such as chat and phone calls, you can communicate with your advisor in the way that works best for you.

Every possible online psychic reading available and more

In addition to tarot and angel card reading, there are dozens of readings and specialties to choose from, such as love readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, and more. You might find the search tools a little basic, but in general, the website is straightforward to use, and finding a professional tarot card reader to help you navigate your situation won’t take long.

Simply navigate to the dedicated tarot reading page, and you can browse through 189 screened psychic advisors offering tarot readings. You can also sort by ranking, pricing, filter for chat versus phone psychics, and hide busy psychics.

Read feedback from genuine customers

Kasamba also has an extensive list of client reviews that you can read through before deciding. Each reader’s profile shows their star-rating, feedback, specialties, experience, and qualifications, so you can be sure that the advisor you choose is right for you.

Signing up is straightforward

Once you've found a tarot card reader that suits your needs, you will need to register for the site. To sign up, click the "chat" button on their profile page, then follow the prompts on the site to complete your registration.

You can get a free tarot reading (free minutes) to try out the platform

Kasamba offers a three-minute free trial, so you can test out the service before committing to a full reading. And even once your free reading minutes are up, all users get free three chat minutes to speak to any new tarot card reader or psychic that interests them.

Love psychics for spiritual guidance on romance, relationships, and more

Kasamba's love psychics are gifted in the art of romance. They have an uncanny ability to see into your future relationships and help you find the right person. So if you are seeking guidance in your marriage or relationship, you'll find your answers here.

For example, Love Psychic Isabelle encompasses the natural ability to sense the energy around you. As a professional psychic and counselor, she can connect with your spiritual guides and relay messages of guidance, support, and love.

With 25 years of experience, the tarot reader Divine Master works as a psychic relationship guide to help couples find harmony and joy. He has taught many people to trust their intuition so they can go on to make better decisions in life. His life advice is valuable for love and relationships, career choices, and family issues.

The Bottom Line - Why we recommend Kasamba

We know the importance of connecting with an advisor who can offer you guidance, insight, and understanding in a time when you need it most. With Kasamba's wide variety of readings available, 189 readers specialized in readings with tarot cards, free trial, and a satisfaction policy; we strongly feel your spiritual needs are sure to be met.

Tarot cards hold profound insights into your past, present, and future. And the fact that this psychic network has been running for over 20 years with millions of satisfied clients who stick with the site is proof that they’re worth considering, especially for love tarot readings.

2. Keen - Most Affordable Tarot Card Readings

Psychic Insights

Pros

Convenient psychic matching tool

Easy-to-use search filters

Affordable 10-minute welcome offer for $1.99

Refund credit up to $25

Dream exploration and aura cleansing to spiritual readings and more

Cons

No video call feature

Some expert advisors are costly

Whether you seek guidance with love, family, or even your career, a spiritual advisor can help. With a Keen tarot reader's insight into your unique situation, you will be able to make better decisions in all aspects of your life.

Budget-friendly, affordable tarot readings

If you're looking for a tarot reading online that won't break the bank, Keen Psychics has got you covered with some of the best affordable tarot spreads around.

10-minute welcome offer for $1.99

Unlike other psychic reading sites that only offer three free minutes, with Keen Psychics, you can purchase a more in-depth 10-minute reading for just $1.99. This allows you more time to connect deeply with your spiritual advisor.

In-depth psychic profiles and past client testimonials

On the site's homepage, you can find more information about each psychic by clicking on their profile. In addition, each advisor has their specialties, skills, and languages listed for you to choose from. You can even read through client reviews to find out how other people have enjoyed their readings before deciding on one for yourself.

Registration is straightforward

Once you've found the advisor that's right for you, click the "chat now" or "call now" button and follow the prompts. This will create your account and allow you to begin your reading.

Over a thousand psychic readers available + advanced filter tools

Keen advisors use their gifts of clairvoyance and prophetic abilities to guide your journey. Featuring some of the best tarot card readers in the world, Keen Psychics gives you access to over 1700 advisors who can help with any issue you may be facing.

But don’t worry, no one expects you to check out that many tarot card readers. Instead, you can use Keen’s advanced search options to narrow down your search. Simply filter by price, star rating, skills, availability, communication style, specialties, and whether discounts are available.

Having over 17 years of experience, Tarot by Diosa is one of Keen's most sought-after advisors. As a relationship expert, she uses her psychic abilities and tarot reading skills to help couples resolve their conflicts and find happiness.

If you're looking for a tarot reader who can offer you guidance with your career, Mystical Marie is a gifted psychic with over 3000 past client reviews. Specializing in seeing your life's past, present, and future, she aims to help you achieve your goals.

The Bottom Line - Why we recommend Keen

No matter your needs, Keen provides all their clients a great chance at finding an affordable tarot reading session. With readings starting at just $1.99 per minute, have your questions ready, and you will be on your way to a better understanding of what life has in store for you.

3. Psychic Source - Best Video Tarot Reading Online

Psychic Insights

Pros

Psychic readings via video

$1 per minute introductory offer

Authenticity screening

Various reading services via mobile app

Cons

Price range is too wide

Styles vary by advisor

Video call readings perfect for tarot card reading

There's something special about getting your tarot card reading done through video chat. Maybe it's the extra layer of connection that you feel, or perhaps it's just the experience of seeing the tarot cards interpreted in front of your eyes.

Whatever the reason, Psychic Source seems to have cornered the market on video psychic readings. And their psychic readers are top-notch: gifted, insightful, and able to connect with their clients in powerful ways.

Accurate tarot card readings to suit you

You can search for tarot readers based on many criteria. There are many options to facilitate your journey into the spiritual world. Specialists such as love psychics, psychic mediums, and energy healing providers offer tarot cards as a reading method are also available to help you connect with your future.

Audio and video introductions to get a clearer sense of each advisor

Once you’ve located a tarot card reader that interests you, you can visit their profile and listen to an audio introduction and, for some, watch a short video. A one-minute video might not seem like much, but you’d be surprised how much you can learn about how a psychic offers guidance and support.

Within less than a minute, you can get a sense of how an advisor speaks, conveys advice, their priorities as clairvoyant, medium, or empath, and whether you feel you’d connect with their persona.

You will also be able to read reviews of previous clients, see customer endorsements and view their specialty areas.

Signing up is easy

If you’d like to book a tarot reading online, simply click on the call or chat button to get started. From here, you can select an introductory offer and complete your membership.

Screening is strict and thorough

The site has an extensive screening process that ensures authenticity and accuracy in all psychic readings. In addition, each advisor is tested for their psychic abilities before interacting with clients on the site. This ensures that you have access only to online tarot readers who have been accurately screened and tested.

Of these authenticated readers, Psychic John is a thoughtful spiritual advisor with over 32 years of experience. Specializing in tarot, he can provide compassionate insight and guidance for his clients in both English and Spanish languages.

Angelica, a staff pick with 36 years of expertise, also provides guidance and clarity with her tarot readings. In addition, she is compassionately clairvoyant and can pick up on your inner thoughts to help you move forward positively.

The Bottom Line - Why we recommend Psychic Source

As an industry leader and one of the most trusted tarot reading sites in the world, Psychic Source has delivered millions of tarot card readings since 1989 via not only chat and phone but also video readings.

So whether you're looking for subtle guidance or need honest answers, Psychic Source has advisors that can help you through any obstacles along your journey.

4. AskNow - Most Accurate Readings

Psychic Insights

Pros

Free daily horoscope

Informational resources available

Psychic readings available in English and Spanish

Affordable welcome offer + five minutes free

Strict psychic selection process

Cons

Customer support needs improvement

Expert advisors are expensive

While many different tarot readers are available online today, not all are created equal. That's why AskNow is one of the best options for accurate tarot readings because they only work with the most gifted and experienced advisors.

Stringent screening process + advisors are tested every two months

Many believe that tarot readings can be highly accurate if done by the right person, which could be why askNow claims that their Master Psychic Managers handpick new advisors themselves. Apparently, only one in ten applicants are successful, which just goes to show how dedicated the site is to ensuring no fakes or scammers make it onto the platform.

Beyond a rigorous screening process that prevents frauds and those with weak abilities from joining, AskNow continues to test already hired advisors every couple of months. This ensures standards don’t slip.

User-friendly psychic platform

If you're looking for a trustworthy and reliable tarot reader, AskNow has made it easy for you to find your perfect match by allowing you to search through hundreds of advisors.

You can search by specialties, such as love tarot reading or reading type. Advisors are also available in English and Spanish so that you can select the language best suited to your needs.

Detailed biographies, ratings, and public reviews

Once you've found an advisor that interests you, be sure to check out their profile page. This page includes a biography of the advisor and ratings and reviews from previous clients so you can get a better idea of what to expect. When you're ready to connect with an advisor, click on the call button to sign up.

Talented, highly rated tarot card readers

Oracle Siren Rose is a tarot card reader and Akashic Lightworker. She has over 36 years of experience in the mystical arts and specializes in intuitive and empathetic guidance. She uses a higher self-consciousness to connect with her clients and provide them with clarity and peace.

April Moon is another 30+ year veteran of the psychic industry who uses tarot to help people on their meandering life journeys. April is clairaudient, which means she can hear inaudible messages intended for her clients. Yet, she is gifted with an intuition that is compassionate and wise.

The Bottom Line - Why we recommend AskNow

Connecting with an AskNow advisor by phone or chat will help you get a glimpse of the events that may affect your life and help you make better decisions for the future. You can rest assured that a tarot card reading on this particular platform will only be conducted by truly vetted and professional tarot card readers.

5. Oranum - Best for Free Spiritual Articles & Videos

Psychic Insights

Pros

Access live-streamed video sessions for free

Educational resources available

Subscribe to advisors so you never miss new content

Sounds baths available

Fortune telling, pet psychics, numerology, and more

Cons

No phone option

No public reviews

Oranum is not your conventional psychic reading platform. On this website, everything from the interface, user experience, rating system, and readings themselves are offered differently from “mainstream” online tarot card reading sites. But this isn’t necessarily a downside since there are other benefits to breaking away from your typical tarot card reading sites.

Access tarot readings LIVE via video

Gone are the days of relentlessly searching “psychics near me.” On Oranum, all readings are streamed via video by live psychics who can help you with everything from love and relationships to career advice and family problems. This

The live streams serve as a great place to meet the psychic and get a feel for their style before committing to a reading. You can also subscribe to your favorite advisors, so you never miss out on new content.

When you're ready for a reading, tune into a psychic's live stream and click start session. Oranum's moderators will help you get started and ensure your first online tarot card reading goes smoothly.

While many reviewers believe this makes Oranum the go-to tarot card reading platform for video readings, we felt that Psychic Source makes it easier to find and connect with professional psychics.

That’s not to say you can’t find professional fortune-tellers and psychics here. But in our opinion, Oranum stands out more for its entertainment value and the wealth of free resources the platform offers.

Free articles, videos, and more

In addition, to live readings, Oranum also offers a wide variety of educational resources, guides, videos, and more. There are articles on love, romance, and astrology for anyone interested in reading about whether angel communication can help improve your love life or the best matches for your zodiac sign and so on.

You can learn about everything from numerology and tarot card reading to dream interpretation. You can even develop your own psychic abilities under the guidance of some of the best in the industry.

10,000 FREE coins when you sign up

To access paid content, you will need to create an account and buy “coins,” which can be used to purchase a reading, access content, send messages, and so on. While a credit-based system might seem unnecessary at first, it could be a great way to help manage how much you spend each month.

And if you do decide to sign up, you’ll receive 10,000 free credits, which you can use to test out the platform, and its features or get a free online tarot reading.

Highly active advisors posting content every week

Since this is a video-based platform, many psychic advisors here record and post content that you can access and watch at any time as long as you’re subscribed to the site.

One noteworthy advisor to mention is ArcaneElaine, who has been providing online tarot readings for over 18 years. She uses her clairsentient gifts to tap into your energy and provide you with shifts in mindset and reality.

ElderVae is a spiritual empath who uses oracle and tarot cards to help you understand and overcome the obstacles in your life. She is LGBTQ-friendly and acts as an insightful guide to help you through the confusion life often brings.

The Bottom Line - Why we recommend Oranum

With more than ten years of experience in the spiritual area, Oranum has gained global appreciation from millions of people. It’s reassuring to know that Oranum is highly ranked across the USA, providing all of its clients with access to paid AND free video content on all types of online psychic readings, abilities, spiritual guidance, and more.

6. Mysticsense - Five-Minute Free Tarot Reading

Psychic Insights

Pros

From $0.99 per minute

Diverse specialties

Free daily horoscope

Five-minute free tarot reading online

Cons

Annoying pop-ups

No mobile app

From soulmates to cheating and affairs, Mysticsense psychics can help you resolve any issue you are facing. Their diverse network of advisors allows Mysticsense to assist with everything from family problems to your life's purpose.

Detailed psychic profiles with past client feedback

Each advisor's profile includes detailed information about their specialties and experience in the field. This makes it easy to find the perfect advisor for your needs without having to waste time browsing through unsuitable options. We recommend reading customer reviews to get a better sense of the quality of readings you can expect from each psychic.

User-friendly search tools to find the right advisor

Begin by searching for the specialty or reading style you are interested in. Mysticsense will then display a list of advisors who meet your criteria. Then, once you've chosen an advisor, start a live session or schedule one for later with their phone, text, or video chat options.

Five-minute free tarot card reading

New users qualify for a five-minute free tarot reading as a welcome offer. This is a great way to get a feel for the platform and discover whether you connect with your chosen tarot reader.

However, there is a catch… You will need to deposit $10 into your account to claim your five-minute free tarot reading.

Diverse network of highly skilled advisors

As a top-rated tarot reader, Psychicinterventions specializes in soulmates and offers a compassionate tarot reading style. For over 30 years, she has intuitively guided clients through past lives, present issues, and future outcomes.

Specializing in reading tarot and angel cards, Bizet uses her third eye to interpret the messages she receives. As an energy healer, she can help you remove blocks from your life while guiding you towards transformation.

The Bottom Line - Why we recommend Mysticsense

Mysticsense offers tarot card reading sessions from talented and professional psychics, who are available 24/7 for live chat, video, or phone appointments. To test out the platform, there is a five-minute free tarot card reading session that works by refunding your account after you sign up.

What Type of Tarot Spread Should You Pick?

Psychic Insights

This is a question that can only be answered by you. The type of tarot spread you select should reflect your individual needs and interests.

Each spread works differently to answer various types of questions. A three-card spread, for example, is often used to provide a snapshot of the past, present, and future. However, if you are looking for more in-depth insight, you may choose a six or nine-card spread instead.

These spreads work by providing a more detailed look at specific areas of your life. When selecting a spread, make sure to consider the question you want to be answered. This will help you choose a suitable layout and ensure that you get the most out of your reading.

Are You Looking for Motivation and Guidance?

We recommend a three-card spread if you're looking for motivation and guidance. It will help set your intentions while also guiding you toward positive outcomes.

This spread works by providing a snapshot of your past, present, and future to show what's holding you back from achieving success. You can ask questions about overcoming specific obstacles or what steps you should take next to reach your goals.

Do You Want to See How Your Past, Present and Future Align?

We recommend using a six-card spread if you want to see how your past, present, and future align. This layout will provide an in-depth look at all aspects of your life.

This type of spread is best for questions that require more detailed answers. It can explore specific areas such as relationships, careers, or finances. You can also use it to get a glimpse into your life path.

Are You Looking for Love?

If you're looking for love, we recommend using a nine-card spread. This is a great way to gain insight into your relationships and find out what's blocking you from finding happiness in romance.

This type of spread is also suitable for those who are single but want some guidance on how to find their soulmate or start meeting new people with similar interests. It's ideal if you feel lonely and desire someone special by your side right now.

Are You Looking for a Roadmap?

Life can be a meandering journey, and sometimes you need a roadmap to help you find your way. We recommend using a twelve-card spread if you're looking for that kind of roadmap.

This type of spread is perfect for those who feel lost and don't know which direction they should be heading in life. Use this spread to plot out all possible outcomes for your future so that you can make informed decisions today.

How Does One Time Their Spread Correctly for Online Tarot Readings?

Many people do not understand how to time their tarot spreads correctly. This is especially true for online tarot card readings, where you may not be able to see the tarot cards in front of the psychic.

As a beginner client, it is crucial to understand how your psychic works and what they need from you to read the tarot cards correctly.

Return clients should focus on the timing of their individual tarot cards. You can do this by asking questions about a specific tarot card to get more information out of it before your advisor moves on to another one in that spread.

Everything You Need to Know About Getting an Online Tarot Reading

If you still have questions about how to find the best online psychic readings, read on.

How Do Online Tarot Card Readings Work?

Online tarot readings can be performed by text, phone, or video. During this reading, an advisor will use their psychic ability to interpret the tarot cards in a way that relates directly back to your life and situation.

What Can You Ask During a Tarot Reading?

During a tarot reading, you can ask the psychic any question that's on your mind. However, it is essential to remember that some questions are better suited to certain types of tarot readings than others.

Can Tarot Card Readers Make Mistakes?

Yes, everyone can make mistakes, even psychics and online tarot readers. But, it is uncommon for a highly experienced tarot reader on a platform that strictly vets their advisors to make a “mistake” in the literal sense.

It’s more likely that the client has misunderstood their psychic's interpretation, or they simply weren’t clear enough about what they wanted to learn through a tarot reading.

Are DIY Tarot Card Readings Accurate?

No, DIY tarot card readings are not exactly known for their accuracy. Tarot card readings are best performed by a professional psychic who has years of experience in the field. While some people can do their own tarot readings, it's not recommended unless they have been adequately trained and know how to interpret each tarot card correctly.

How Often Should You Book a Tarot Reading?

Online tarot card readings or offline readings can be done as often or infrequently as you'd like. Some people choose to book an online psychic reading every few months, while others do it once per year. The best way to ensure that your tarot card reading is accurate and helpful is by understanding your desire and intent for scheduling one in the first place.

Where to get a Tarot Card Reading Online? Final Verdict

Tarot cards have been used for centuries to gain insight into our lives and make better decisions about what lies ahead. Nowadays, many people turn towards online tarot card readings because they offer convenience and accessibility not available in person.

When seeking an online tarot card reading or spiritual readings of any sort, it's essential to find a psychic network that suits all of your needs. Our top picks illustrate the expertise and quality you should expect in a trustworthy psychic network.

Kasamba is the best choice for those seeking a wide variety of tarot readings, while Psychic Source is perfect for those who prefer video chat readings. However, if you're looking for an affordable option, Keen is your best bet.

No matter which platform you choose, always be sure to ask specific questions. Understand your intent before booking your session, and find an advisor who makes you feel comfortable with their expertise!

