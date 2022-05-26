Online Tarot Reading: Free Tarot Card Reading Sites In 2022

Tarot reading traces its root to the 15th century, so it is not a new phenomenon per se. However, there has been a steep increase in online tarot reading in recent times.

In 2020, Google Trends reported a steep rise in the search for psychics online. The Covid pandemic has left a shadow of uncertainty in the air, and this has increased fear and uncertainty among many people. The stress of isolation combined with uncertainty surrounding personal and professional life inspired many people to consult new age practices.

Among the many benefits of tarot card reading online are convenience, affordability and access to options. In the convenience of your home, you can consult the top tarot readers in the world. The best tarot reading online platforms also offer free minutes so you can gauge the quality of the service and get your money's worth. In addition, online tarot card readings are available through phone calls, texts and video chats.

Considering that online tarot card readings and the entire business is booming, it can be difficult to find the best online tarot platforms. To sort you out, here's our pick of the top five tarot reading sites of 2022 so you can get ready for the new year with a brand new perspective.

We've also added an online tarot reading guide later on in the post, so don't forget to check it out.

Top 5 Tarot Reading Sites

A quick look at the top online tarot reading sites

Mysticsense – Best site for newbies, affordable services, 5 free minutes

– Best site for newbies, affordable services, 5 free minutes Kasamba – Best platform for love tarot reading, free 3 minutes + 50% discount for the first session

– Best platform for love tarot reading, free 3 minutes + 50% discount for the first session Purple Garden – Best for soulful spiritual readings online

– Best for soulful spiritual readings online Keen – Best for life path and spiritual readings, 3 free minutes

– Best for life path and spiritual readings, 3 free minutes AskNow – If you prefer tarot reading by phone, 15 minutes for $10 plus 5 minutes for free

Mysticsense

Mysticsense is a relatively new site where you can consult psychics with expertise in various fields. Founded in 2020, Mysticsense is one of the few platforms where you can chat with spiritual leaders on video chat, which is fantastic.

This online tarot reading platform also has a strong presence on social media platforms. So you will find Mysticsense on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, etc.

Mysticsense also has the most comprehensive resources on its site. You will find everything from articles on tarot cards, mediums, and crystals, among others. Mysticsense also has an active affiliate program, so feel free to check it out.

Features of Mysticsense

Tarot readers

Mysticsense is home to numerous psychics with specialties in different areas. More than 400 tarot readers are on this platform, so you can easily connect with the most suitable one.

When you log in to Mysticsense, you will see which tarot readers are online. If a preferred reader is away, you can also get notified when they are available. On Mysticsense, the tarot readers have great reviews, and you can also view their full profile, which is a great feature.

Pricing, payment, and refund

Tarot readers on Mysticsense have one of the most affordable pricing options. So expect to pay $0.99 to $3.99 per minute.

You can pay tarot readers on Mysticsense through PayPal after consultation. However, you can also make deposits through a credit card if you want.

Mysticsense has a satisfaction guarantee for all its customers. This means that you can get a refund if the tarot reading was not what you expected. However, you need to initiate the refund on Mysticsense within 48 hours of consultation.

Free minutes

Tarot readers on Mysticsense offer 5 minutes of free consultation and is one of their best features. However, you need to sign up and make a deposit of $10 and get a reading to get the five minutes refunded to your account. The free minutes apply to first customers only but are a great option for a free online tarot reading experience.

Mode of communication

You can have tarot reading consultations through texts, phone calls, and video chats with tarot readers on Mysticsense. Of course, not all tarot readers have calls and video chats, so you can choose the one that best suits you.

Ease of use

Mysticsense site is very easy to use and very professional. Signing up on the platform is easy, and you will find it effortless to navigate.

In addition, Mysticsense has one of the best filter options on a psychic platform. You can filter the psychics by status, special tags, specialties, tools, and reading style. You can also sort the readers by name, price, and date, which is fantastic.

Customer service

Mysticsense is second to none when it comes to customer support. There is 24/7 email support for both clients as well as psychics. However, if you prefer live chat support, Mysticsense has also got you covered.

Pros

Video chats with tarot readers are available

Very affordable pricing

5-minutes of free consultations for first-time users

Multiple filter options are available to make the search very easy

Satisfaction guarantee with a flexible refund policy

Cons

The site does not provide a free horoscope

Mysticsense does not have a mobile app

Kasamba

Taking the top spot for the best tarot card reading on the digital platform is Kasamba. This online tarot reading provider is home to some of the best tarot readers in the industry.

Kasamba has been in service for more than 20 years, making them a leader in the industry. In addition to tarot card reading, Kasamba’s spiritual gurus also offer angel card readings.

Kasamba is also one of the few tarot online platforms that have an app for Android and iOS platforms. The online tarot service provider is also very active on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

Let’s check out Kasamba’s features.

Tarot readers

The tarot readers on Kasamba are experts on several topics, including love, relationships, and spirituality. But if we were to pick one, Kasamba's psychics are among the best for love readings.

Therefore, for all matters related to marriage, kids, and even divorce, the psychics on this platform can give you a helping hand. In addition, tarot readers on Kasamba also offer readings for marital problems, including physical and mental abuse.

Pricing, payment, and refund

A tarot reading on Kasamba can cost anywhere from $1.99 to $30.00 per minute. The cost of tarot reading depends on the expertise and accuracy of the reader. Text communications with a tarot reader on Kasamba understandably cost a bit less than communication through phone calls.

If you are a first-timer on Kasamba, you can also get up to 70% off your consultations with most tarot readers.

Payments after consultation at Kasamba are also very effortless. Depending on your preference, you can pay the tarot reader through PayPal, credit or debit cards.

Kasamba has up to a $50 refund policy, but it only applies to first-time users. So if you are a regular on the platform, the refund policy doesn't apply.

Free minutes

On Kasamba, you can get a free 3-minute reading. The free minutes on Kasamba are not the best offer, but it allows you to feel the vibe with the reader.

Mode of communication

Tarot readers on Kasamba communicate through texts and phone calls. When a tarot reader is away from the site when you use it, you can ask to be notified as soon as they are online.

Ease of use

Kasamba has a very user-friendly platform, so you can easily find your way around even as a first-timer. Signing up on Kasamba is easy, but you will need to create a username and provide a password, and you can pick a tarot reader to start chatting right away.

You will also appreciate that Kasamba has several articles that you will find very helpful in your spiritual journey.

Customer service

Kasamba has 24/7 customer service support. However, support may not be available for international users of this platform.

Pros

Great selection of tarot readers available

The platform is easy to use and navigate

Text and call consultations are available

Great offers for first-time users

Cons

Some tarot readers are quite pricey

Offers only apply to first-timer users on the platform

Only 3-minutes of free consultation

Keen

With over 20 years of being in service, Keen is also a leading site for reading tarot online. Keen also has a mobile app for Android and iOS, making it even more convenient.

You will also appreciate that Keen has an active social media presence, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You will also have access to daily free horoscopes on this online tarot reading site, so don't forget to sign up for it.

Take a look at the features of Keen below.

Tarot readers

There are about 60 tarot readers on Keen, so you have plenty to choose from. The area of expertise of these spiritual advisors ranges from spirituality, career, and relationships.

Some of the top tarot readers on Keen have more than 40 years of experience, making them highly reliable and trustworthy. You can also view the individual and in-depth profiles of the tarot readers.

Pricing, payment, and refund

A consultation with a tarot reader on Keen can cost between $1.99 and $49.99 per minute. Some of the top psychics on this platform are quite pricey, but they are also known for their accurate readings.

Keen has one of the best payment policies. To consult a tarot reader, you can make the payment through PayPal, credit and debit cards. Keen also allows clients to use gift cards to make payments.

You will also appreciate that Keen has a satisfaction guarantee, so you can get reimbursed up to $25 if you are not satisfied with the reading. Keen also accepts refund requests, so don't hesitate to get in touch with the friendly support team.

Free minutes

Every advisor on Keen offers 3-minutes free for your first consultation, which is pretty standard. If you choose to consult a tarot reader through phone consultation, you also get 10 minutes for $1.99 as a first-time user.

Mode of communication

You can call or chat with a tarot reader on keen, depending on your preference. Video chats, however, are not available. A handful of tarot readers on Keen also accept mail consultation if you prefer written communication.

Ease of use

Keen's website is easy to use, so you don't have to worry even as a first-timer. Signing up on the platform is straightforward. You can also filter your favorite tarot readers by ratings, skills, availability, specialty, and price, which is pretty cool.

This online tarot reading site also provides several articles that you will find very helpful. If you are interested, Keen also has a successful affiliate program through which you can make some extra cash by referring people to the site.

Customer service

The customer support at Keen is available 24/7 and is one of their best features. You can call Keen's team through the phone or through mail according to your preference. Keen's support team is available on Sundays, depending on your time zone.

Pros

Well experienced tarot readers known for accuracy

Very affordable pricing for tarot reading

Multiple modes of communication with tarot readers

Free horoscope and several helpful resources available on the site

Easy to sign up and register on the site

Satisfaction guarantee with great offers for first-timers

Cons

No video consultations are available

Some tarot readers charge a high price

Purple Garden

Purple Garden is a great choice for those who want to use an online psychic platform in Spanish. Of course, you can also use Purple Garden in English if you prefer.

There are numerous spiritual advisors with specialties in different areas on this psychic platform, so you can find one very easily. Purple Garden also has a mobile app making it very convenient to use.

Take a look at the features of Purple Garden.

Tarot readers

The tarot readers on Purple Garden site are classed according to their field of expertise and years of experience.

In addition, Purple Garden also displays the complete profile of the spiritual advisors, so you can check them out. Tarot readers on this site are experts in love, relationships, career, finance, spiritual growth and more.

Pricing, payment, and refund

Tarot reading on Purple Garden is not as expensive compared to other similar sites. In fact, you can get a tarot reading for as low as $0.99 per minute, which is a great deal. Even the top tarot reader on Purple Garden charges no more than $4.99 per minute.

At Purple Garden, you can make payments through credit cards as well as PayPal, so you have options.

Purple Garden is one of the few online psychic sites that has no satisfaction guarantee, which is a bummer. In addition, if your tarot reading session was unsatisfactory, you cannot get a refund too, which is one of the biggest drawbacks of the site.

Free minutes

Purple Garden does not have free minutes per se. However, first-time users on the platform can avail of the introductory offer of $10 of reading credits. You can get up to 10 minutes of consultation with a tarot reader with this offer.

Mode of communication

You can communicate with a tarot reader on Purple Garden through chats, phone calls and video chats, so you have options. However, not every tarot reader offers all the communication modes, so be sure to check before you sign up.

Ease of use

The website of Purple Garden is relatively easy to use and navigate. You can use this psychic site in English or Spanish by changing the language preference on the left side of the site.

Purple Garden's site is pretty basic, so you will not find educational resources like the other sites on this list. However, if you have any issues, Purple Garden has customer support FAQs that you can access from their menu on the left.

Customer service

The customer support on Purple Garden is a bit tricky. Although this psychic site has a support section, it is challenging to get in touch with the team, especially if you have an urgent issue.

You can still contact Purple Garden support through a popup box on the site. You might have to wait before getting an answer, but it is worth a shot.

Pros

Multiple modes of communication with tarot readers are available

Bilingual language available for Spanish speakers

Several tarot readers with expertise in different fields are available

Affordable pricing

Cons

Does not have a refund or a satisfaction guarantee

Customer support is not reliable

Free minutes are not available

AskNow

If you ever wondered, 'which is the most budget friendly tarot reading near me?' Look no further than AskNow as they have tarot readings for as low as $1 per minute.

This psychic platform has been in service for 16 years and counting. AskNow is also active on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

AskNow is among the few online tarot reading platforms where psychics undergo rigorous screening. So you can trust the accuracy of the readings and the legitimacy of the tarot readers.

Features of AskNow

Tarot readers

Tarot readers on AskNow have several decades of experience under their belt, and several of the tarot readers on this site have excellent 5-star ratings from their clients. You can also view the tarot reader's full profile on AskNow, which is great.

Their fields of expertise include money and finance, relationship, love, careers etc. On AskNow, tarot readers are divided into three tiers – Top-rated, Elite, and Master advisors. The pricing differs slightly between tarot readers of different tiers, which we will discuss in the next section.

Pricing, payment, and refund

When you consult a tarot reader on AskNow, you will come across three tiers of advisors and the pricing accordingly. Top Rated tarot readers charge $3.99 to $9.99 per minute; those in the Elite category charge $10.00 to $12.99 per minute.

On the other hand, tarot readers in the Master category charge $13.99 and above for each consultation. However, first-timers on AskNow can get offers such as $1 per minute for a consultation.

On AskNow, the main payment platform is PayPal. However, you can also use credit and debit cards to make deposits on the platform. In fact, registering on AskNow is easier if you have a credit card.

AskNow has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can get a refund if you are not satisfied with a tarot reading. When you cancel a reading and contact customer care, you can get up to 5 minutes worth refunded to your account.

Free minutes

With Elite advisors, you can also get up to 5-minutes free, but in general, the free minute with other advisors is 3-minutes.

Mode of communication

On AskNow, you have options to communicate with tarot readers through texts and phones calls. However, video consultations with tarot readers on AskNow are not available at the moment.

Ease of use

AskNow website is easy to use, so you don't have to worry about signing up on the platform. Registering on this psychic site is a two-step process that should not take more than 5 minutes to complete.

This online tarot reading is also home to several helpful resources that you will find very useful. This tarot reading platform also has several videos that you can refer to.

AskNow recently launched a mobile app for Android and iOS platforms, if you're curious. Don't forget to check out the free horoscope section on this psychic site too.

Customer service

AskNow has great customer service in place. The friendly team at this psychic site is available 24/7, so you can get in touch for any issues.

Pros

Affordable pricing and great offers for first-time customers

5-minutes of free consultation by most tarot readers

Satisfaction guarantee with up to 5 minutes of the refund value

Videos and other helpful resources are available

Great customer service

Cons

Top tier tarot readers are very expensive

Video consultation is not available

Is free tarot reading reliable, and can I trust the reading?

There is nothing like a free tarot reading per se. However, most of the top online psychic reading platforms offer free minutes, which you can avail of when you register on the platform. The free minutes offered by tarot readers can be very advantageous.

You get to decide whether a particular tarot reader is for you or not. Whether online or offline, tarot reading and psychic practice are largely spiritual, and if the tarot reader does not communicate well or their demeanor feels negative, it's best to go to another reader. And the free minutes allow you to understand this dynamic without paying the fee for a full consultation.

In a sense, you get a free tarot reading.

As to whether a tarot reading during the free minutes is reliable or not; they are. Tarot readers on all credible platforms have years of practice and undergo rigorous screening before practicing online.

So the reading during free minutes is just as trustworthy and accurate as when you pay for a consultation. Whether or not a tarot reading is accurate will depend on the reader and the level of accuracy in their readings.

How to find the best free tarot reading online?

With the increase in the demand for spiritual advisors, the number of psychic platforms is also on the rise. This is fantastic as it gives you a lot of options, but this also makes finding the right online tarot reading service quite a headache.

For finding the best free tarot reading online, here are our tips.

Free minutes

While searching for the best free tarot reading online, the free minutes is an important factor to consider. The free minutes will give you time to decide whether a particular tarot reader is the right one for you. Free minutes are either credited to your account on the platform, or you get a refund for the free minutes after your consultation is complete.

In most of the online tarot reading sites, free minutes are usually limited to 3-minutes. However, some of the tops sites, such as Mysticsense, offer up to 5-minutes. So definitely consider your options before you decide which psychic platform to register.

Pricing

Following very closely to the free minutes is the cost per minute for a tarot reading. On some tarot reading platforms, spiritual advisors charge about $0.99 per minute, while some charge up to $30.00 per minute.

Understandably, text communication with a tarot reader is usually affordable, while video chats are the most expensive. Price of phone calls with tarot readers usually fall between texting and video charges.

However, some of the top online tarot reading sites offers very budget-friendly pricing. So you can have a tarot reading session starting at $0.99 per minute, which is pretty affordable.

Modes of communication

While consulting a tarot reader online, you want to be able to communicate in a way that feels most comfortable to you. With most psychic platforms, chats through text messaging are the primary source of communication.

However, some of the best tarot reading online platforms offers their clients phone calls and video chat facilities. Communication through video chats typically costs a little higher than text or calls, but they are definitely worth it.

In addition, some online tarot reading platforms also have email correspondence with tarot readers. Email consultation with a tarot reader is a great option if you like things in written form. In addition, tarot reading via email also allows you to consult the readings later when you need it.

Satisfaction guarantee

Regardless of the credibility of the psychic platform, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of the tarot readers. The accuracy of the tarot reading primarily comes down to the experience of the spiritual advisor.

Nevertheless, the best tarot reading online offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. This usually means a full or a partial refund if you are not satisfied with the reading.

A refund from an online tarot reading will not return to your PayPal, credit or debit card. However, you will receive the refund in your account at the tarot reading platform. You can then use these free credits for a tarot reading session with a reader of your choice.

Ease of use

Navigating an free online tarot reading site is not rocket science. However, some of the best tarot reading online websites are more user-friendly than others, and signing up on these sites is also a breeze.

Top features to look for in user-friendly online tarot reading sites include:

Attractive layout

Large and easily accessible buttons

Educational and helpful resources

Easy signing up process

Complete access to a tarot readers profile

FAQ section

Customer support

Another factor that makes the best tarot reading online contender is excellent customer support. It can either be through phone or email, but some of the best online tarot reading sites have 24/7 support.

Depending on your location, the online free tarot card reading site may have different operation times, but having access to quality customer support is essential.

Wrapping up

The uncertainty surrounding the economy, relationships, and finances has always been around. And the world undergoing an unprecedented situation with the pandemic has not been helped in any way.

Tarot reading and other new world practices have been a source of comfort for many. The online platforms offering the services of spiritual advisors are offering a certain level of stability to an otherwise chaotic circumstance.

Our top tarot reading platform recommendations and a guide to finding the best one should hopefully give you a head start. These psychic sites are reliable and have great reviews from customers worldwide, so don't hesitate to check them out today. You will not be disappointed!