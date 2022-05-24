Psychic Reading Online: Most Trusted Psychics Sites of 2022

Psychic reading has turned around lives for the better for many. Find out how and which psychic medium sites can do the same for you.

During times of uncertainty, it is entirely normal to seek advice and clarification from someone who can help shed some light amid the thick cloud of obscurity. This is where a psychic reader can help. Whether you are stuck in a love problem, career problem, money problem, or essentially any life problem, the best psychics can extend meaningful guidance to make sure make the best decisions possible.

In addition, psychic readings do not necessarily have to be done in person anymore. Thanks to the digital advancements of the modern world, now you can get online psychic readings performed from the comfort of your home.

But to get the most accurate psychic reading online, it is first important that you find a reliable and trustworthy site that houses the best online psychics. With every new day, a new online psychic reading platform emerges, often promising the moon but don’t even land among the stars.

To save you from all the hassle, we took it on our ourselves to scour the massive world of internet and find you platforms offering the absolute best psychic readings online. All the psychic reading platforms mentioned in this review offer accurate readings, exemplary psychic services, and have thousands of past user testimonials backing their credibility.

So, buckle up and get ready for the best cosmic chat of your life! Here are our top contenders for the best online psychic readings:

Best Online Psychic Reading Websites of 2022

1. Psychic Source – Home of the Best Psychics for Love & Relationship Readings (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Time Users)

2. Kasamba – Most Popular for Guidance on Career, Money and Life's Questions (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users)

3. California Psychics - Best Psychic Services for Spiritual Upliftment (5 Free Minutes Using Promo Code "ADD5")

4. Keen Psychics – Excellent Choice for Online Chat & Phone Readings (3 Free Trial Minutes)

Whether you’re new to online psychic readings or are a seasoned believer, who does not love free psychic readings?

Each contender on this list of the best online psychics platform provide free trial minutes of online psychic readings to first time users before they are charged for paid sessions. Free psychic readings can help users learn more about the mystical art of psychic readings and allows them to decide whether they’d like to pursue it ahead.

Fortunately, all four of our top contenders provide free psychic reading online services ranging from tarot readings, spiritual readings, love readings, dream analysis, career forecasts, oracle card readings, numerology readings, fortune telling, astrological readings to even past life readings. First timer users can chat with live psychics to decide whether they would like to invest more in it.

Going Deeper: Exploring Each Psychic Medium Platform

This section closely dissects the features and services of each of our top contenders for the best online psychic readings. It discusses what you can expect from these psychic medium platforms as well as how each can help you in the rocking boat of life.

Whether you are having second thoughts about your job, feeling frustrated in love, or undergoing a spiritual crisis, the best online psychics can help. You will be surprised to see how psychic predictions and a bit of mystical divination can help you overcome almost all life obstacles.

Our top picks for best psychics online are selected after evaluating a number of parameters. So, if it is accuracy, quality, and assurance you seek, we promise you’ll never go wrong with these sites.

P.S. Thanks to the free psychic readings option, you can always first experience what you’d be paying for.

Now, that the basics are out of the way, let’s see why each site is part of our top pick bunch:

1. Psychic Source: Resolving Matters of the Heart Since 3 Decades

Matters of the heart can often get complicated and hard to navigate alone. So, whether you are going through turbulent times in your relationship or waiting for the one true love of your life, this psychic reading online platform can help immensely.

Psychic Source is undeniably among the top psychic reading platform for relationship and love readings and has been providing exceptional psychic online readings and other services to people in discord for over 30+ years. With some of the best psychic readers on their platform, the site caters to users with all sorts of life concerns. Moreover, psychic online readings on Psychic Source are given through several different communication mediums, including chat, phone, and even video. Users are given complete autonomy to choose a method that best fits their requirements.

While unlike Kasamba, Psychic Source technically requires you to first sign-up for an introductory pack to unlock free psychic reading minutes, the platform offers such accurate psychic predictions to clients that we were forced to make it part of our top four life. Moreover, there are very few psychic reading online sites that enable users to connect psychic readers via video. Meaning, at Psychic Source you can watch your psychic reader in real time and get the most out of your interactive reading session.

Coveting Psychic Services Pool

Psychic Source provides a wide range of authentic and accurate psychic services to users with the help of hundreds of credible psychic readers. Some of the popular psychic readers users can connect with on this platform include love psychics, psychic mediums, clairaudients, and clairvoyants. In addition to this, the website provides plethora of different kinds of psychic readings, such as:

Tarot card readings

Angel card readings

Cartomancy

Numerology readings

How to Sign Up on Psychic Source?

To schedule an online psychic reading session with Psychic Source, you’ll have to first visit its official website to make an account and sign up. Once you land on the main page, you will be given the option choose between different reading psychics mediums, including phone psychics, chat psychics, or video psychics.

Next, you will be shown profiles of some of the best psychic readers in the industry. On the same page, you’ll be able to see a “Filter” option, through which you can taper down search results based on a psychic reader’s area of specialization, reading style, and subject. This feature can help you locate the best online psychic reader for your special needs.

After choosing a psychic reader of your preference, move to their Psychic Source profile, and click the “Get Started” button to schedule a live psychic reading.

Why We’re A Fan?

The reason we love this particular psychic reading online platform so much is due to its relentless commitment to ensure exemplary customer satisfaction. With psychic online reading rates as low as $0.66/minute, Psychic Source proudly boasts its promise of 100% guaranteed customer satisfaction. In addition to this, the sign-up process on this site is super quick and straightforward with easy site navigation.

Furthermore, to ensure a psychic reader’s credibility and authenticity, the platform also screens all readers before listing their psychic services on the site. Another brilliant feature of this psychic reading online platform is that every psychic reader has his/her own Psychic Source profile which features their offered online psychic services along with testimonials from past client for full transparency.

In addition, once you sign up as a first-time user, Psychic Source allows you to avail its introductory promotions for an enjoyable experience. The promotion entails a free psychic reading online of up to 3 minutes. Moreover, you can also take advantage of Psychic Source’s other promotional offerings which enable users to buy 10, 20, or 30 minutes of psychic reading online session at a price of only $1 minute/

These offers can result in significant savings especially if you go to a psychic reader whose fee charges lie at the higher end of the pricing spectrum.

Who Is Psychic Source for?

Psychic Source is a fantastic platform for anyone wanting to shed some light on different life woes. But more for people who’re in search of insightful love readings, free psychics, and discounted rates.

Psychic Source at A Glance

30+ years of experience in psychic online readings

Guaranteed and around the customer satisfaction

Provides some of the best psychics for love and relationship readings

Numerous reading mediums, including chat, call, as well as video

Meet free and cheap psychics with promotions (3 Free Trial Minutes + 75% Off for First Time Users)

Each psychic reader is screened and vetted for authenticity

2. Kasamba: Reveal Your Fate & True Happiness

Kasamba is a well-known name in the world of online psychic readings and for all the right reasons. With more than 3 million devoted users, the platform has proved to be a hub for the best online psychics since 1999. With a colossal experience of 20+ years, Kasamba provides a vast range of psychic readings online, including spiritual readings, tarot readings, love readings, dream analysis, career forecasts, oracle card readings, numerology readings, fortune telling, astrological readings and past life readings.

Although, the site offers psychic services from some of the best psychics, fortune tellers and astrologers, Kasamba is most famous for its tarot reading service. For those who aren’t aware, tarot cards are mystical tools that many online psychics use to guide people regarding any concern they might be facing or answer any questions they might have. The site has over 180+ online psychics on its network, many of whom are rated 4 stars and 5 stars according to past user testimonials and reviews. Making Kasamba the top go-to site for online psychic readings.

Once you become a registered Kasamba user, you can schedule readings with live psychics and receive life altering guidance via different mediums, including call, online chat, and email. Mostly users prefer chat psychic readings since it is simpler, faster, and more interactive.

Kasamba, hands down, has some of the best psychics online and ensures the most rigorous user discretion and safety policies to make sure your privacy remains safeguarded. Moreover, after scourind through myriad of past customer reviews and testimonials, we can confidently say that psychic predictions by readers of this platform are highly accurate and dependable.

If all this information isn’t enough to persuade you, we have more. Kasamba provides a 70% discount and a free 3-minute trial psychic reading to all first time users. It also has a fair and generous refund policy for unsatisfactory psychic readings.

Specialized Psychic Services

From spiritual readings, love readings, career forecasting to past life readings, Kasamba has been offering specialized psychic services to users for over two decades. Each psychic reader on the site can serve users with varying specialties through different reading methods, such as psychic phone readings, chat psychic readings, and even email.

To help you find the best psychic reader, Kasamba has created a directory of the best psychics with profiles outlining information about their unique areas of specialization and other services. Some of the areas in which Kasamba best psychics specialize in include:

Tarot readings

Astrology readings

Spiritual Readings

Oracle Card Readings

Love & Relationship Readings

Career Forecasts

Past Life Readings

Fortune Telling

Dream analysis

How to Sign Up on Kasamba?

To get a psychic reading online on this site, first and foremost you will have to visit the official Kasamba page. Once there, the next step is to select the kind of psychic reading you need. As mentioned earlier, Kasamba offers cheap psychic readings in vast specialized areas.

Once that’s out of the way, it is time to choose a psychic reader that’s capable to offer you with insightful and beneficial psychic readings. To ensure you receive the best psychic reading online, be certain to closely examine each the online psychics past customer reviews, service description, and most importantly, their charges. All this information should be readily available on the psychic reader’s profile.

When you find a psychic reader of your liking, press the “Let’s Chat” option to schedule free chat psychic readings.

Then the site will automatically direct you to the sign-up page, where all you have to is provide basic info like your name and email address. Payment details will also be given here. That’s it! Once you’ve signed in, you are all set to receive your psychic online reading, considering that your chosen psychic reader is available.

Why We’re A Fan?

Although, the Kasamba online psychics platform has several praiseworthy features, but transparency is what we love the most about this site. There are several free online psychics out there, however, not all offer the transparency which Kasamba does.

Kasamba allows all interested users to go through testimonials and customer reviews of a psychic reader to measure the accuracy, usefulness, and authenticity of their psychic readings. In addition to this, the sign-up process with Kasamba is also super easy, quick, convenient, and secure.

The site also offers a free psychic reading opportunity lasing 3 minutes to first time users. Moreover, new sign-ups can also avail a 70% discount on their first paid psychic reading.

All of the best online psychics on this network also have to undergo a stringent screening process to warrant their authenticity and have extensive experience under their belts. Hence, you can be confident in your psychic readings as a Kasamba user.

Who Is Kasamba for?

If you have been seeking to connect with your inner wisdom through psychic readings, then Kasamba is the perfect platform for you. As one of the best psychic reading online site, Kasamba and its vast network of psychic readers can help you receive concealed understand and meaningful insights about a particular event, whether it happened in the past, present, or occurs in the future.

Kasamba at A Glance

Top psychic reading platform for insightful tarot readings

Accurate and authentic psychic predictions since 20+ years

Numerous reading mediums, including chat, call, and email

Provides reliable online psychic readers via latest search filters

Meet free psychics as well as cheap psychics with promotions (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users)

Provides on-the-go access and connection to users and readers via the Kasamba smartphone app

3. California Psychics: Compassionate Psychic Services for Spiritual Upliftment

If you’ve lost or are out of touch with the divine higher power, we strongly suggest you to give California Psychics’s spiritually-charged online readings a chance. Although the site offers online psychic services for vast variety of life aspects, the platform is incomparable when it comes to the wisdom and gratification offered by their spiritual psychic readers.

With more than 25 years of experience, this platform is indeed a decent place to get direly needed answers and get on the right path again. Apart from spiritual readings, California Psychics also provides other psychic readings, including fortune telling, love advice, career guidance, tarot readings, and dream analysis. You can even receive healing past life readings to lead a fulfilled life. Energy work and aural cleansing are a few other popular niche services provided by this site

Apart from housing a wide selection of psychic readers, specializing in multiple fields of expertise, the platform also offers different price rates, to ensure there is something for everyone. This variation opportunity provides users with the chance to pick whoever they might feel the most comfortable with.

Integrating Credible Cybersecurity to Deliver Authentic Readings

Like its counterparts, California Psychics too guarantees online safety by integrating credible cybersecurity practices. The platform not only focuses on delivery authentic and reliable readings but also places extra focus on tightening its security systems and recruitment protocols for readers.

Apart from having some of the best online psychics in the industry, California Psychics goes all in making tough decisions and canceling applications concerning its networking and affiliation choices. Anybody wanting to become a psychic reader on the platform must first undergo assessments to test and verify their skills, authenticity, competency, and demeanor. If a potential reader does not fulfill standard requirements, they’re not allowed to be part of the California Psychics family.

In addition, the website administrators also go through referrals and experience to make sure they’re hiring genuine psychic readers. Live assessments are also performed to warrant shortlisted readers have what it takes to conduct online psychic readings.

How to Sign Up on California Psychics?

The California Psychics site interface is extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate. Furthermore, its sign-up process is quick and hassle-free. All you have to do is log onto the platform and choose a reader of your preference.

The sign-up process is simple and involves minimal data from the user end. The personal details required by the site during registration include your name, email, and birth date. After registration you will be all set for readings priced at $1/minute. PayPal or credit/debit card details will be required to streamline payments. Once the payment account is set up, you can start the online psychic reading with your preferred psychic.

Why We’re A Fan?

Although here are many things to like about California Psychics, the things we loved most about this platform are its remarkable spiritual readings and low-priced services. For paid services, the platform charges as low as $1/minute for psychic readings. Fess are based on each reader's skills, experience, authenticity, and rating. Most expert readers typically charge over $5/minute whereas newly hired consultants charge less than $3/min. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that with California Psychics, the price variation isn’t tantamount to diminishing quality of psychic readings.

In addition, first time users can also enjoy a free 5-minute trial by using the promo code"ADD5.”

Who Is California Psychics for?

Although the site has authentic and reliable psychics offering guidance in multiple psychic disciplines, California Psychics is most popular for its spiritual readings. Therefore, if you are struggling to connect with the higher divine power or wish to strengthen your spirituality through cosmic divination then this site is for you.

In addition, the platform is also a great choice for people seeking cheap psychic reading sessions. California Psychics understands that psychic readings can only benefit the masses when made accessible and affordable. That’s why it almost always has some sort of discount or promotion going on.

California Psychics at A Glance

Full money-back guarantee to all users for unsatisfactory services

Affordable and low-priced services (5 Free Minutes Using Promo Code "ADD5" + $1/Minute Low Rate)

Earn Karma rewards for free psychic readings.

Accurate predictions through live chat or call

Verified and vetted expert psychic base

Popular in spiritual and mindful readings

4.Keen Psychics: Affordable Psychic Solutions for All Life Problems

Keen Psychics has been the go-to psychic reading online platform for thousands of users seeking invaluable guidance and accurate psychic predictions related to big life decisions. Established in 1999, psychic online readers on this site specialize in a vast range of services including, tarot card reading, spiritual reading, general life guidance, career and financial readings, and more.

Users are given the option choose a reading medium of their preference (phone, email, or chat) with mora than 1000 expert psychics. To make sure each customer gets his/her money’s worth, the site offers a free 3-minute psychic reading trial on all new sign-ups, allowing users to first connect with free psychics and understand what this mystical art is all about. Keen Psychics also provides other completely free services to users, including daily horoscopes, psychic blogs, and useful information to users who have never tried psychic reading in their lives.

Expert Psychic Readers for Expert Solutions

With 1,700+ expert psychics on board, Keen Psychics allows users to find insightful guidance and solution regarding a wide range of life concerns. The platforms’ service categories majorly entail:

General psychic readings

Tarot readings

Life questions

Spiritual guidance

Love and relationship readings

Astrology advice

Career and financial guidance

With Keen Psychics, there is something for everyone. Whatever problem you’re facing right now in life, the reliable and authentic online psychics at Keen can help you out.

How to Sign Up on Keen Psychic?

To benefit from the brilliant services of Keen psychics, users required to first create an account on the site by providing basic details like name, email address, and password. Once registered, users can begin browsing the vast sea of Keen online psychics till they find a verified and authentic psychic that fulfills their special needs.

To check credibility and learn more about a psychic reader, users can move to the reader’s Keen profile and learn about their reading methods, specialized areas, background, customer ratings, and skills. Next, users are given the option to schedule a reading by pressing the “Chat Later” or “Call Now” features.

Why We’re A Fan?

As a platform for online psychic readers, Keen Psychics provides several advantages to users compared to other similar sites. For instance, we love it that the site provides plenty of reader filtering options to users in order to simplify and narrow down their search for the best psychic reader. Keen’s seasoned online psychic readers can be filtered based on their: rating, service category, availability, skills, and, of course, price.

Another fabulous feature about Keen Psychics is that it also has an easy-to-use smartphone app. All you have to do is download it through an app store and use it conveniently to schedule a psychic reading. What’s more, you can even use the app for an on-the-go psychic reading. Just like the previous top psychic reading platforms mentioned in this review, with Keen too, you can enjoy the peace of mind in knowing that your readings are 100% secure and private.

In addition, when you first sign up on this site, you also get a psychic reading session lasting 10-minutes for only $1.99! We’re certain you won’t find a better bargain than this in the entire psychic reading online industry. You’ll be happy to know that the initial 3 minutes of your first reading will also be free. Keen Psychics regularly provides discount coupons to loyal users in order to further reduce the cost of their psychic reading sessions.

Who Is Keen Psychic for?

If you need accurate readings to help you make life decisions, Keen is the online psychic reading platform for you. All online psychics providing their services on Keen have public ratings and reviews, making it easier for you to get an accurate psychic reading about the decision you face.

Keen Psychic at A Glance

Providing invaluable readings and guidance for major life decisions since 1999

1,700+ live psychics for insightful readings

Meet cheap and free psychics with promotion (3 Free Trial Minutes for First Time Users)

Provides a 10-minute psychic reading for only $1.99 to new users

Most affordable online readings

Frequently Asked Questions: Bonus Section

Are Online Psychic Readings Trustworthy and Authentic?

There’s a common notion among users that online physic reading platforms are untrustworthy. However, we’d like to clear it once and for all that it’s nothing more than a misconception. Online psychic readings on platforms like Kasamba, Keen, California Psychics and more are actually reliable and authentic.

The secret to having an insightful reading is to ask the right questions. You should know the kind of questions to ask to get the most from your life-altering cosmic chat. Remember, being excessively specific with inquiries might not offer you the best results from a reading. Instead, consider creating spiritual links.

Which is Better: In-Person Psychic Reading or Online Psychic Reading?

In-person psychic readings are a good choice is for people who crave physical contact with a psychic reader. Whereas, online psychic readings are ideal for those who wish to receive meaningful divine revelations from the comfort of their space.

It’s worth noting that both psychic mediums have their advantages and shortcomings. So, whatever your preference, just ensure that you choose a reader who’s authentic and reliable. Another thing to be aware of is that psychics can use their unique talents independent of when or how you contact them i.e. via chat, email, call, video, or in-person

At the end of the day, it all comes down to what you intend to get out of your readings and what you’re most comfortable with.

What Kind of Psychic Reading Are Offered by the Best Online Psychic Readers?

Psychic readers on the above-mentioned platforms specialize in various areas, including tarot readings, relationship and love readings, astrological readings, career forecasting, past life readings, spiritual readings and more. Genuine psychic readers also work with particular mystical tools when performing readings. Each of the above websites enables users to choose their particular preferences the filtering features.

Behold the Future

Remember, an accurate and insightful psychic reading can be your golden ticket to a happiness prosperity filled life. Online psychic divination only makes the entire process more accessible since you can schedule psychic readings wherever and whenever you like. Signing up on these networks will enable you to stay connected with committed mystical advisors that can help you navigate countless life struggles.

With these recommendations, you’ll be directed towards secure and safe forums for the best cosmic chat of your life. Be sure to use this information to connect with well-suited psychic readers that can help you walk an enlightened path.