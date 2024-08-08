Costco will start scanning membership cards at store entrances

Costco members will need to start scanning their membership cards at store entrances.

The retailer said scanners will be deployed over the coming months.

Before entering the store, customers will be asked to scan their physical or digital membership cards by placing the barcode or QR code against the scanner.

Guests can only enter when accompanied by a valid Costco member who scans in.

Store attendants will also be at entrances for assistance.

If a customer's Costco card is inactive or expired, or if they'd like a new membership, an attendant will direct them to the membership counter.

Costco had announced the change was coming back in January.

During its testing phase, an image of the new scanners was posted on Reddit, where it garnered thousands of reactions. One commenter who saw the scanners in action explained that upon scanning, a photo of the card owner shows up, so staff members can verify that the card belongs to the person entering.

If your card does not have an image, be prepared to show an attendant photo identification that matches the card.

Some commenters on Reddit worried that the scanners would cause a holdup at stores.

"I can only imagine the lines on a busy day," said a Reddit user.

But others felt the scanners will help avoid issues at checkout when nonmembers argue with employees forcing them to abandon their carts.

"Better than getting stuck behind someone at the register who acts all surprised that you need a membership to shop there. Had that happen a couple times now," said a commenter.

The membership model is a crucial component to Costco's business, which is one of the largest membership clubs in the world.

Costco cards are nontransferable, though the company allows members to give a second card to a member of their household.