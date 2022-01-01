Education: Ohio University – Bachelor of Science in Journalism
Current Position/Job Duties: Digital Content Producer
Previous Work Experience: Ohio Athletics
Joined News 5: May of 2022
Email: claire.geary@wews.com
Most Memorable Stories: Pitched the Turtle Reunion Story before first day of work. Read it here.
Awards/Honors: Outstanding Entrepreneurship by the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism
Role Model: Taylor Swift (Journalism role models Brian Boesch & Allie LaForce)
Favorite Sports Teams: Cleveland Guardians
Favorite Music: Country
Favorite Movie: Animal House or Money Ball
Favorite Food: Smoked brisket sandwich with buffalo sauce
Pet: Cammy, golden doodle dog
Hobbies & Interests: Boating, trying new breweries, spending time with family and friends
What I like best about Northeast Ohio: Lake Erie and finding new beaches to explore
On the weekends I love to: Spend time on the boat or a patio with friends