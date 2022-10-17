Broadway dimmed its lights to honor Angela Lansbury

NEW YORK CITY — Broadway paid tribute to one of its brightest stars over the weekend.

The theater district dimmed its lights for exactly one minute at 7:45 p.m. to honor Angela Lansbury for her iconic stage career.

She may have been known for her tv series "Murder She Wrote," but she was also a legend of the Great White Way.

The actress debuted on Broadway in 1957 and won five Tony awards, most recently for "Blithe Spirit" in 2009.

She also won the 2022 special award for lifetime achievement.

Lansbury died on Oct. 11 at the age of 96.