Miss Teen USA 2024 crowned: Miss Mississippi Addie Carver hopes to highlight mental health

Miss Teen USA 2024 has been crowned, and Addie Carver — the pageant's new reigning queen — will represent the organization from her home state of Mississippi.

It's a significant moment for Carver and Miss Teen USA after a dramatic year, coming just weeks after Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava relinquished her title, saying her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

That same week in May of this year, Miss USA Noelia Voigt also resigned.

Voigt cited her mental health when she stepped down. But a crisis manager, along with social media users, were quick to point out her statement on Instagram appeared to have a hidden message: the first letter of each sentence spelled out "I AM SILENCED."

Carver released a statement on social media after her win, writing, "I am still on cloud 9 after one of the most magical nights of my life! God is SO good."

She wrote, "I am so honored to have been chosen to represent our state out of some of the most beautiful & talented women that I know. I hope I make you all proud! There are no words to describe the things that I’m feeling but more than anything, I’m excited, blessed, thankful, and ready."

Carver said in a biography on her website that her father died when she was 13, and she used dance as a safe haven to cope. She said she "hopes to inspire others to find their passions to help them cope with all of life’s challenges."

Carver is a native of Brookhaven, Mississippi and a junior at Lawrence County High School where she is a varsity cheerleader and vice president of her Beta Club chapter.

She said during the pageant she hopes to use her platform to focus on the importance of mental health.