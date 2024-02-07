Gabby Douglas vies for 2024 Olympics after 8-year break from competing

American gymnast Gabby Douglas confirmed on Tuesday she will be competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team after a nearly eight-year break from the sport.

Douglas last competed on the U.S. Olympic team, which won gold in the all-around event, in 2016. She was on a team with Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman.

Douglas helped the team win gold with her performance on the uneven bars. She also qualified but failed to medal as an individual in the uneven bars, vault and floor routines.

She also won two gold medals in 2012 — one for the team all-around event, and another for the individual all-around.

In July 2023, she confirmed she was returning to training. Now at age 28, she's ready to reenter competitive gymnastics against a deep slate of American women.

"What a journey so far," she wrote on Instagram. "It’s had its ups and downs, but I’m not done pushing the boundaries. I’m determined to make every moment count! So happy to get back out on the competition floor and enjoy this sport that I fell in love with as a little girl. Here’s to never giving up on our dreams. Let’s do this."

She will mark her return to competitive gymnastics Feb. 24 at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky. The event leads up to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials June 27-30.

The U.S. Olympic team could be among the deepest ever as the last three gold medalists in the all-around are expected to vie for a spot.

In addition to Douglas, Biles and Sunisa Lee are also expected to compete for spots on the U.S. Olympic team. Biles won gold in the individual all-around in 2016, while Lee won the event for the 2020 Olympics.

