Kevin Rasnick joined the News 5 team as an Account Executive in 2022. He is a sales and marketing professional who previously spent over 10 years in radio in the Huron and Erie counties area as an Account Executive. In addition to being an Account Executive, Kevin also spent 10 years as a broadcaster for local High School Sports on the radio.

Kevin enjoys working with local businesses to help achieve their goals through online and over-the-air strategies. He particularly enjoys learning the ins and outs of an industry to better understand his client’s needs.

Kevin currently resides in Norwalk with his wife Betsy. They have been together since they were 16 years old. Kevin and his wife have two children, twin boys named Brycen and Carson. He is also a Board Member of the Huron County Board of Developmentally Disabled. Kevin is also a huge fan of Ohio State sports and ALL Cleveland teams as well as a follower and supporter of High School sports.