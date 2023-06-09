Great Father's Day tool gifts for dad

If you weren't sure, Father's Day is coming up fast - Sunday, June 18.

But if you are stumped on what to get Dad this year and don't want to buy a boring shirt, you may want to check out your local hardware store to find some great ideas.

Nate Templeton manages an Ace Hardware store, where it is like Christmas in June.

"For fathers, we have our line of fire pits right now," he said.

His store is stocked with fire pits - from inexpensive small steel models to the hot-selling sleek Solo Stoves.

If that is too pricey, or Dad doesn't need a fire pit, the store is filled with hundreds of tools Dad might like on his special day, from drills to hammers. But Templeton says it's worth checking out accessories from flashlights to outdoor speakers from famous tool brands.

"DeWalt and Milwaukee are now exploring the outdoors," he said, "With things like speakers and fans."

Grills are hot sellers right now

Templeton says grills are always hot this time of year. One trend this year: Brightly colored charcoal grills.

"Typically, they are on sale for anywhere from $99 to $125, and a lot of folks find that a great bargain," he said.

Have a little more money? He suggests considering a Weber grill, or a new high-tech smoker, that keeps you updated on your cooking time and temperature right on your phone.

Another popular trend Dad may like this year is electric lawn equipment, from leaf blowers to mowers to chainsaws.

"Electric battery-powered tools seem to be the future," Templeton said.

Inflation beginning to ease

Here's some good news if tools are on Dad's wish list: inflation is finally easing, and prices on some popular items have dropped or stayed neutral compared to last year.

According to the company Pattern:



The cost of tool sets has dropped by nearly 8%.

Hand tools are up about 2%.

Woodworking tools cost just about 1% more than last year.

Finally, if you only have a few dollars, to spend, dad might like a colorful Yeti mug or insulated beer can holder.

Shopper Hannah Stanos, considering several different gifts, says a hardware store is a great place to find a gift for Dad.

"This is like a one stop shop," she said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

