Get a neon Stanley alternative for 20% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Stanley cup craze continues — and with spring just beginning, collectors are moving toward new colors for the season. In fact, Stanley’s all about neon right now, with some items already sold out.

Name-brand Stanleys are a bit pricey, however, which can put a damper on the thrill of the hunt. If you love the Stanley style, but aren’t hung up on the label, there are options. And with Amazon’s Big Spring Sale kicking off, you can find stellar deals on alternatives to the Stanley cup that keep your drinks cold and look fresh to boot.

This Simple Modern 40-ounce tumbler is on sale for $24 — that’s 20% off its regular price:

$24 (was $30) at Amazon

Like a Stanley, this Simple Modern version features an easy-to-grip handle and a cupholder-sized base for taking it on the go. It’s also got double-walled insulation to keep your bevs chilly. The stainless steel interior is dishwasher safe, as well — always a nice touch.

And can we chat for a moment about the colors on this one? It’s called “Baja Mix” and it’s giving me flashbacks to the totally rad days of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Several of this tumbler’s colorways are part of the Big Spring Sale, too, including another one for my fellow ‘80s babies:

$24 (was $30) at Amazon

This is the “Zesty Mix” — I think I had a Columbia windbreaker in these colors in about 1991.

These are gorgeous, obviously, but sometimes you really just want the real thing. So if you’re dead-set on a Stanley, and love the retro neon vibes, don’t worry. Stanley’s still got their Quencher tumblers in electric pink:

$45 at Stanley

There are a few other neon colors, too, and in various styles — tumblers, yes, but also classic bottles, flasks and even insulated beer pints.

But if you’re really looking for a Stanley alternative, these Simple Modern tumblers will do the trick.

Get a neon Stanley alternative for 20% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale originally appeared on Simplemost.com