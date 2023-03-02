LIVE 3:30PM: Activist Erin Brockovich to hold second town hall in East Palestine

Environmental advocate Erin Brockovich and representatives from Bevan and Associates LPA Inc. will hold a second town hall meeting in East Palestine, Ohio at the Columbiana Cultural Collective on Thursday afternoon to talk with residents about building a legal case following the train derailment that happened on Feb. 3.

In the first town hall meeting hosted at East Palestine High School on Feb. 25, Brockovich warned residents there to brace for health, environmental and legal implications following the crash.

She was part of a team calling itself ‘East Palestine Justice,’ made up of activists, attorneys and science and medical experts. Much of the group has years of experience helping communities exposed to environmental dangers. She addressed a large audience in the auditorium at East Palestine High School Friday evening, cautioning them to brace for a long battle. The team of specialists recommended everyone within 50 miles of the derailment site have their blood and urine tested for traces of toxic chemicals. Some of the Norfolk Southern cars were carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride. Scientists said some of the health and environmental effects could take years to manifest. The attorneys at the meeting recommended thoroughly documenting everything to build future legal cases against Norfolk Southern.

The derailment

Dozens of cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3 in East Palestine. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes but were told on Feb. 8 that it was safe to return home.

The National Transportation Safety Board has since released its initial report on the derailment, stating the train crew tried to stop the train in East Palestine when they received an alert about one of the car's wheel bearings overheating to a critical temperature of over 250 degrees above the ambient temperature.

