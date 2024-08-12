Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1PM: Cuyahoga County leaders hold news conference regarding future of Browns Stadium

Browns Stadium.png
News 5 Cleveland
Browns Stadium.png
Posted
and last updated

Cuyahoga County leaders will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the future of the Browns stadium.

You can watch the conference here:

News 5 livestream event

The news conference will address the letter that was sent to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam regarding Cuyahoga County's stance on keeping the stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County addresses potential relocation of Browns Stadium in letter to Haslams

RELATED: County: Keep the stadium Downtown

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!