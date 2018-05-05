Akron woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend with axe over credit card dispute

Drew Scofield
4:29 PM, May 5, 2018
AKRON, Ohio - An Akron woman was arrested on a domestic violence charge this week after police say she stabbed her boyfriend with an axe over a dispute involving a credit card.

Lisa A. Corbin, 47, was charged with one count of domestic violence. 

According to authorities, Corbin and her boyfriend were arguing over her taking and using his credit card. When police arrived, Corbin was holding a pair of scissors in her hand.

Police said Corbin's boyfriend had injuries on his arms and shins and Corbin had allegedly stabbed him with an axe. It's not known if any of the injuries were caused by the scissors police found her holding.

Corbin has a prior history of domestic violence convictions, police said.

