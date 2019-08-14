SANDUSKY, Ohio — The LeBron James Family Foundation hosted its fifth annual "Family Reunion” for the I PROMISE students at Cedar Point on Tuesday, which is by far LeBron’s favorite day of the week.

The organization invited the I PROMISE students and their families to spend the day at Cedar Point on "Taco Tuesday" (a James tradition) to celebrate the start of another school year.

At the end of the night, James came out on stage, getting the crowd riled up with his Taco Tuesday chants before Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz took the stage and performed for the guests.

James has shown time and time again that he is passionate about helping change the lives of Akron children and investing in their education.

He’s also very passionate about Taco Tuesday, but then again, who isn’t passionate about tacos?

RELATED: LeBron James surprises students at I PROMISE School with $1 million for new gym