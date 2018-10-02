Man convicted of fatally stabbing roommate released after serving 10 months in prison

Victim's father calls decision a 'travesty'

Scott Noll
6:06 PM, Oct 2, 2018

A former University of Akron student who admitted killing his roommate is now a free man after serving less than 10 months in prison.

AKRON, Ohio - A former University of Akron student who admitted killing his roommate is now a free man after serving less than 10 months in prison.

Last December, Stark County judge Mary Rowland sentenced Kendal Scheid to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

But Tuesday, the judge granted Scheid judicial release and allowed the 24-year-old to walk out of prison a free man.

Investigators say Scheid stabbed his roommate, 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, in the chest during an argument over fast food inside their Grant Street apartment in 2016.

In court filings, Scheid's lawyer argued his client had genuine remorse for what happened and pointed out he attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while in prison.

Prosecutors opposed the early release, but Rowland granted it.

After court, the victim's father called the decision a "travesty."

"It's just mind-blowing to understand why a judge would think 10 months served is proper sentencing for someone losing their life," said Gregory Unternaher. "Twenty three years of life is only worth 10 months in jail?"

Scheid will be on probation for the next four years. 

