Big Fun in Cleveland reopened Wednesday for the upcoming holiday shopping weekend, the store announced on Facebook.

The toy store originally closed its doors in January 2018 after being open for 27 years.

RELATED: Big Fun toy store in Cleveland Heights to close its doors after 27 years

The store will be open on Black Friday from 12-7 p.m., Small Business Saturday from 12-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.