Boy, 16, dies after shooting on Cleveland's southeast side Sunday night

CLEVELAND — Gunfire takes the life of a 16-year-old boy on Cleveland’s southeast side.

The shooting happened Sunday night near East 65th Street and Hoppensack Avenue.

Just as many people turned in for the night Sunday, Cleveland police began a violent crime investigation.

“Caller heard 2 shots right before the man fell to the ground,” dispatchers said.

Police found the teenager on the frigid pavement just outside the door where Jessica Figueroa calls home.

It was a jarring sight for the mom who moved to Hoppensack Avenue eight months ago.

“It might have been somebody trying to rob him or somebody waiting outside so to protect my family we called emergency services to come and help him out,” Figueroa said.

It was about 11:30 Sunday night when police got the call about the shooting. EMS took the victim to MetroHealth hospital where the teen later died.

Jessica thinks the shots came from a few hundred feet away closer to the corner of East 65th and Hoppensack.

News 5’s overnight newstracker saw investigators place at least seven evidence markers, five in the street near shell casings and two more marks in the snowy yards.

“Can you see if K9 is working, patrol found fresh tracks running from the scene over here,” dispatchers said.

The investigation took officers one street over to Rogers Avenue. Our photojournalist watched as police surrounded a home there.

But police haven’t said anything about any arrests.

“It really hurt me because what if it was a family member out here and that happened to them it’s very sad,” Figueroa said.

While one neighbor told News 5 he isn’t surprised about the deadly shooting and wants more police patrols.

Another, including Jessica, says it’s been quiet living near an industrial area.

But this deadly shooting has raised concern for Jessica.

“Probably think about moving because I’ve got a son to protect too," Figueroa said.

The teen’s identity has not been released.