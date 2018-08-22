13-year-old said she was abducted on her way to school, stabbed her abductor to get away

CLEVELAND - A 13-year-old girl claimed she stabbed a male suspect after he abducted her on her way to school, according to Cleveland police.

The girl told police she slept at her grandmother's house Wednesday night and took the number 14 Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus around 6:17 a.m. Thursday morning to get to school. At some point, she got off of the bus and began to walk the rest of the way.

While she was walking to school, the girl told police she was distracted as she looked at homework. She said she noticed a black male standing about six feet tall with a stocky build. She said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood around his face, a black ski mask and black jeans with multiple zippers and black patches on the knees. The girl also told police the suspect had brown eyes and several pimples on his nose.

The unknown person hit the girl on the head, and she said the next thing she remembered was being in the back seat of a gray four-door sedan, according to police. The car was similar to a 2003 Chevrolet Impala with black seats, the police report said. The girl told police there were two decorative dice and a black air freshener hanging on the rear view mirror in the car.

The girl said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the basement of what she believed to be an abandoned house.

According to the girl, the suspect stood over her, and she told him to take her home. He replied, "No, take your clothes off." He then grabbed the bottom of her pants in an attempt to pull them off, the girl told police. She said she kicked him, and he retaliated by strangling her with his hand.

Then, the girl said she punched the suspect and poked him in the eyes with her finger. She told police she was able to get away and ran up the basement stairs to the first floor where she saw a kitchen knife laying on the counter. She said she picked it up and stabbed the suspect in the upper right thigh when he came after her, according to the police report. Then, she ran out the front door.

The girl told police she took the RTA number 16 bus back to her grandmother's house and told her what happened.

When officers met with the girl to take her statement, they said they noticed several acrylic nails missing from both of her hands.

When police asked the local hospitals if they had any walk-in patients with stab wounds, University Hospitals said they had one male patient with a self-inflicted stab wound to the thigh.