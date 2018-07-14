Call from Michigan sheriff's department leads to discovery of body found buried at Cleveland home

CLEVELAND - A phone call from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department in Michigan to the Cleveland Police Department led to the discovery of a body buried at a home on Cleveland's east side.

Cleveland police discovered the body buried under mulch and debris at the home located in the 4159 block of East 147th Street on Friday night.

According to authorities, Devontey Gaines Brown, 20, who resides at the East 147th Street address, was arrested by Washtenaw County deputies on domestic violence charges while he was in Michigan.

It's not known what led to up to the call to Cleveland police. The remains have not been identified.