Local couple gets married at Cleveland Hopkins baggage claim

CLEVELAND — A couple who met at the baggage claim at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tied the knot in the same place Saturday.

Michelle and Ron Peterson got married at the baggage claim at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, 12 years after meeting there for the first time.

In 2007, Michelle was assigned by her boss to pick Ron up as he was coming into town from Los Angeles for work.

The two hit it off and ended up dating long distance for years. Having a long distance relationship made the airport a special place for them. After proposing, Ron told Michelle he wanted to get married at the spot where they first met.

On Saturday, about 100 people joined Ron and Michelle at the Southwest Airlines baggage claim to watch them say “I do.” The couple hired an opera singer, two cellists and chose a Southwest Airlines color scheme for their decorations.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said this is the first baggage claim wedding they can remember in recent history.