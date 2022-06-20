Father's Day has special meaning for North Ridgeville man after undergoing medical procedure

CLEVELAND — Jamie and Adam Pires already had three children between the two of them from previous marriages when the couple got married, but they wanted a child together.

“I’m going to be the reason that this is never going to happen for us because, you know, I have already had a vasectomy,” explained Adam Pires.

Pires explored a vasectomy reversal and that took him to Dr. Neel Parekh at Cleveland Clinic.

Parekh said every year about 500,000 men have vasectomies. “Of those men, about 5% may ultimately decide to have a vasectomy reversal. So not common, but about 30,000 men do undergo a vasectomy reversal each year," said Parekh.

Pires found out a reverse vasectomy was an option because only three years had passed since his vasectomy, Dr. Parekh estimated that they had a high probability of conceiving again. “The success rate is actually very good. It’s over 90% and even reaching 95% as long as the vasectomy was done within the last ten years,” explained Parekh.

Just a couple of months after the reversal, the couple was pregnant. A baby boy was born last May. “Everything happens for a reason, and these are my reasons,” said Pires.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.