Cleveland Municipal Court official confirms hackers demanded $4 million

CLEVELAND — It's been nearly a week since Cleveland Municipal Court has been dealing with a cyberattack, and today we've learned just what the hackers are seeking.

According to Chief Administrator Russell Brown, the hackers have asked for $4 million.

Brown did not know if the court would pay the ransom. He also did not know what information the hackers took, how they accessed the court's systems, or how long it will take to get their systems back up and running.

"We basically were identified and basically told we have been hacked," he said. "We're now basically cleaning that up."

He said court staff members are working with cybersecurity experts at an undisclosed location to address a threat that was brought to their attention Sunday.

He did not know if the threat was connected to the cyberattack that shut down Cleveland City Hall for about two weeks last summer.

Brown said the court would work to make sure justice continues to be served and that no one is left sitting in jail.

"We are very conscious about our role in the justice process," he said. "The folks coming into court we want to make sure they are heard, they are addressed, and that we do our job, our due diligence to evaluate and get the right outcomes."

The court was briefly open Thursday morning to arraign individuals who were recently arrested and waiting in the jail.

Brown said anyone scheduled for a hearing or trial will not be jailed or penalized for failing to appear while the court remains closed.

However, if defendants or other parties do show up for court, Brown said they will be rescheduled for another date on the court's docket.