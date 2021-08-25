9 AM: Trial begins for former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills

CLEVELAND — The trial for Ken Mills, the former director of the Cuyahoga County Jail, will begin Wednesday.

Mills has been charged with tampering with records, a third-degree felony; two counts of falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to an indictment filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The indictment alleged Mills’ negligence made the jail “unsafe."

Court records also state that Mills failed to "provide persons confined in the detention facility with adequate food, clothing, bedding, shelter and medical attention."

Mills also allegedly tried to manipulate jail records in an attempt to "falsify, destroy, remove, conceal, alter, deface, or mutilate any writing, computer software or data" relating to a May 22, 2018, Cuyahoga County Council Public Safety Committee video recording, according to court records.

Mills was hired in 2014 as the county's first Director of Public Safety and Justice Services. He resigned as jail director in November 2018 during which time the jail was under heavy scrutiny following the deaths of multiple inmates.

