Judge orders monitor to provide Cleveland's methodology for police misconduct ratings

CLEVELAND — The federal judge overseeing Cleveland police reforms has ordered the monitoring team to provide the city with information about the methodology used to assess police related to internal reports of misconduct.

The City of Cleveland filed a motion, alleging that the monitor failed to provide a draft methodology for its “Review of Internal Reports of Misconduct” as required by the federal consent decree.

This is the latest development in the ongoing dispute between the monitor and the City of Cleveland over how the monitoring team performs its work and bills the city for its services.

How close is Cleveland to achieving compliance with police reforms?

In the 16th Semiannual Report, released last week, Monitor Karl Racine said the city has achieved 15 upgrades in key areas of the consent decree, but complained that Cleveland has a "new strategy to focus on the work of the Monitor, rather than devote all resources on compliance."

Racine said Cleveland showed "continued progress" in Community and Problem-Oriented Policing (CPOP), Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), and Use of Force.

The report also said the city also received "a series of upgrades" in Transparency and Oversight, as a result of hiring an Inspector General.

The Monitoring Team and the City of Cleveland will discuss the 16th Semiannual Report before U.S. District Court Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. during a status conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Division of Police has been under federal oversight since May 2015, following a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the Cleveland Police had engaged in a "pattern or practice" of excessive force. The report also raised concerns about additional civil rights violations.