Man killed in Cleveland house fire Sunday evening

One person died in a fire in Cleveland Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Around 6:30 p.m., Cleveland Fire arrived at a house on Puritas Avenue and found fire on the first floor of the home, authorities said.

When conducting search and rescue operations, firefighters found a deceased man in the basement of the home, authorities said.

The fire is still under investigation, and authorities said it does not appear there were working smoke detectors in the home.