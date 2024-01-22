Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in Cleveland house fire Sunday evening

Cleveland fire generic
File Image
File Image
Cleveland fire generic
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 20:14:22-05

One person died in a fire in Cleveland Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Around 6:30 p.m., Cleveland Fire arrived at a house on Puritas Avenue and found fire on the first floor of the home, authorities said.

When conducting search and rescue operations, firefighters found a deceased man in the basement of the home, authorities said.

The fire is still under investigation, and authorities said it does not appear there were working smoke detectors in the home.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through