Numerous Painesville residents call fire department about natural gas smell

Painesville Fire Department said it has been inundated with calls regarding residents smelling the odor of natural gas.

The fire department contacted Enbridge Gas about the smell and "was informed that both companies changed suppliers over the weekend and that an excessive amount of the odor additive Mercaptan was the issue."

Mercaptan is what gives natural gas, which is odorless, the smell of rotten eggs. An excess amount of the chemical is causing some lingering odor when turning on appliances.

According to the fire department, Enbridge and Ohio Natural Gas are responding to all calls from concerned residents. If you smell something unusual, call 911, evacuate the building and wait for firefighters to arrive.

Painesville residents can call the fire department at 440-392-5848 for non-emergency questions or concerns.

